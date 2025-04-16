Gadget of the Week: Battery and brains beat the buzz

Photo courtesy Oppo.

The Oppo Reno13 5G delivers quietly competent performance, and one of the best batteries in its class, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

There’s a peculiar irony in upper mid-range smartphones trying to stand out by shouting. Premium finishes, shouty slogans and ambitious features are often bolted onto phones that still can’t manage a full day of use. The Oppo Reno13 5G takes a quieter approach, allowing it to succeed without appearing to try too hard.

The glass-backed body, rounded edges and prominent camera lenses have become standard fare. Oppo clearly isn’t chasing attention for its own sake. The design feels deliberate rather than ornamental, with subtle textures and solid in-hand balance. It’s a device that wears its mid-range status confidently, without pretence.

There are two big stories here. Let’s start with battery life. The Reno13 5G houses a 5,600mAh battery, which on its own would be a solid offering. But a pairing with 80W wired charging makes it remarkable. A full charge takes less than 45 minutes, and 10 minutes on the charger is enough to get through most of a working day. That’s the kind of everyday utility that quickly becomes indispensable. Oppo’s power management also avoids the usual traps of aggressive background app killing, meaning long life doesn’t come at the expense of functionality.

The screen follows a similar philosophy: no unnecessary flourishes, but strong fundamentals. It’s a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 1080 x 2412 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is vibrant without pushing saturation too far, and scrolling feels silky. It’s bright enough to remain readable outdoors and large enough for immersive media viewing but doesn’t stretch the hand or the pocket. It also offers a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, making it responsive for gaming without requiring additional gamer branding or bluster.

Internally, the Reno13 5G is powered by a customised MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. This isn’t the sort of processor that generates hype, but it’s well-matched to the device. Combined with 12GB of RAM — plus up to 12GB of additional virtual RAM — it handles app-switching, background activity and gaming with consistent ease. It won’t appeal to benchmark hunters, but for the intended audience, the experience is fluid and reliable.

The camera system is led by a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation. It captures crisp, neutral images in good light and, thanks to Oppo’s new AI processing, holds up well in more challenging conditions too. Low-light photography isn’t a strength, but it’s serviceable — with more accurate colour reproduction than expected. The supporting cast is less exciting: an 8MP ultrawide lens that’s decent in daylight but noisy in dim settings, and a 2MP macro camera that feels like a checkbox inclusion. On the front, the 50MP selfie camera delivers sharp images, particularly in video calls.

The camera setup gains a distinct edge, however, in the depth of AI tools that Oppo has layered in — not only for effects, but for genuine image improvement. Features like AI Unblur, AI Clarity Enhancer and Reflection Remover offer useful corrections without much fuss. They work quietly and often effectively, improving shots rather than transforming them into something artificial. Live Photos — Oppo’s take on motion-enhanced images — bring stills to life in three-second bursts, capturing ambient sound and movement. It’s not groundbreaking, but it’s effective.

The second big story on the handset is underwater photography, which Oppo has been eager to showcase. This is the first mainstream smartphone with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings combined. That means it’s protected against dust, strong water jets, and full submersion up to two metres.

Unlike other phones that claim waterproofing but still warn against actual water use, the Reno13 5G comes with a dedicated Underwater Mode. It adjusts display responsiveness, brightness, and colour rendering while submerged, and allows physical button control for capturing images. It works — up to a point. In shallow pools or at the beach, it provides fun and usable results. For anything more ambitious, it’s still safer to use purpose-built gear.

Along with this impressive durability, Oppo has built in a water-drain feature to push residual moisture from the speaker housing — a practical inclusion that most users will hopefully never need, but will be glad to have.

The software experience, via ColorOS 14 on Android 14, remains one of the more refined Android skins. It’s feature-rich but increasingly restrained. Bloatware is still present, but less insistent than in previous versions. More importantly, the phone feels stable and coherent. Everything fits — which isn’t always a given.

There are compromises. The stereo speakers are underwhelming — thin at high volumes and lacking depth for music or gaming. There’s no wireless charging, which is fair at this price, but it does allow reverse wired charging, i.e. using the phone to charge other devices.

The absence of expandable storage may annoy users who take full advantage of the AI tools and large image files.

Still, the Reno13 5G doesn’t set out to impress with bells and whistles. It focuses on delivering features that actually matter to users.

How much does it cost?



The Oppo Reno13 5G is available in South Africa at an outright price of R18,999, according to Cellucity. It is also offered on contract from R799 per month over 36 months, through major networks and select retailers.

Why does it matter?

The Reno13 5G strips away the noise and focuses on practical, well-executed features that improve everyday use — from fast charging to smart image correction and a screen that stays legible outdoors. It makes the mid-range meaningful through what it does, rather than what the slogans say.

What are the biggest negatives?

Stereo speakers deliver flat, tinny sound and lack richness.

No microSD slot for expandable storage.

The 2MP macro and 8MP ultrawide cameras are underwhelming.

What are the biggest positives?

Outstanding battery life paired with rapid 80W charging.

Smart and subtle AI tools that enhance images without over-processing.

Durable water- and dust-resistant design with IP66/IP68/IP69 ratings.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.