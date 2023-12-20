New Pivo Pro system comes to Discovery Sport

The new Discovery Sport is here, sporting the updated version of Jaguar Land Rover’s high-tech infotainment system, Pivi Pro.

Compact exterior dimensions disguise a uniquely spacious and versatile interior. The redesigned centre console accommodates a new floating 11.4-inch curved glass Pivi Pro touchscreen, liberating space to give the Discovery Sport one of the most spacious open front console stowage areas in its class for everyday family practicality.

Combined with a new gear shifter, the generous space offered by the Discovery Sport is perfect for keeping your wallet, keys and other small items tucked away securely, while a Wireless Device Charger provides storage for smartphones with cable-free charging them on the go. Pivi Pro supports smartphone connectivity with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Vehicle features and functions, ranging from interior lighting to climate control and heated seat settings, are all accessed through the new Pivi Pro touchscreen, with permanently visible sidebars providing simple shortcuts for media, climate, navigation and cameras.

Up to seven seats across three rows of seating are available courtesy of the Third Row Pack. It includes a 40:20:40 sliding and reclining second row, while the rearmost passengers benefit from their own fresh air vents.

With the ability to slide the second row of seats forwards and back on the HSE and seven seat models, there is up to 968mm of legroom in the second row and up to 655mm for third-row passengers. Stadium seating and a flat floor – hallmarks of Discovery brand interiors – also ensures headroom of 984mm in the second row and 875mm for third-row passengers. A trio of ISOFIX fittings ensure the entire family can come along.

Convenience is standard for every occupant, with effortless connectivity provided in every row by USB-C ports, as well as 12-volt power in the second row and load space. The 45W USB-C ports – one for the third row, two for the second row and two for the front row as standard – deliver faster charging times to keep everyone charged and connected.

Clients can also benefit from the Remote App to remotely view their vehicle’s location, status, and set reminders if the vehicle is unlocked for 15 minutes. Guardian Mode will also alert clients of any unauthorised interaction with the vehicle – even if it’s unlocked using the owner key when activated via the App.

Spontaneous adventures are made easy by a load area measuring up to 1,794 litres with the second-row seats folded flat, while a powered tailgate makes loading and unloading hassle free. Alongside the spacious boot, family adventurers can carry roof boxes or sports equipment thanks to a maximum dynamic roof load of up to 75kg.

James Sanderson, Chief Engineer, JLR, said: “Discovery Sport now offers a groundbreaking suite of technology features for the whole family thanks to the introduction of the latest Pivi Pro. The reductive new centre console complements the refreshed exterior and liberates even more generous stowage areas.

“Meanwhile, its range of power options, all-terrain capability technologies and impressive stowage mean it is truly capable of taking everything family life can throw at it.”

The Discovery Sport can be personalised using a range of 10 option packs that cover safety, comfort, convenience, technology and efficiency.

The Technology Pack includes 3D Surround Camera and Head-Up Display, which presents key vehicle data, including speed, gear position and navigation directions, on the windscreen. It features crystal clear, full-colour high resolution graphics, enabling drivers to see all information with ease.

Cold weather comfort is provided by the Cold Climate Pack, bringing a heated windscreen, steering wheel, and front and rear seats. The Extreme Cold Climate Pack adds remote cabin pre-conditioning, ensuring maximum comfort from the moment occupants enter the vehicle.

The Comfort Pack includes a solar attenuating windscreen, which filters sunlight to reduce heat and prevent UV rays from entering the cabin. Its laminated construction also buffers sound to keep Discovery Sport quieter. Configurable Cabin Lighting gives you 10 configurable options so you can match your surroundings to your mood, personality or driving style. Also included are two-zone climate control for front and second-row occupants, and Cabin Air Purification Plus. One of the most sophisticated interior air quality technologies in its class3, the system helps to promote wellbeing for the whole family, as well as heighten alertness for the driver by monitoring and controlling CO 2 levels inside.

For owners and families with busy lifestyles, the Activity Pack includes fixed side steps, an adjustable Click and Work folding table – complete with a cup holder for rear passengers – plus a Click and Go Base that’s compatible with other Discovery Sport rear-seat accessories to maximise versatility. The Extended Activity Packadds roof-mounted cross bars.

Catering to those needing additional protection, the Protection Packadds rubber load space and cabin mats, shielding the interior from muddy boots and equipment. The Extended Protection Pack adds front and rear mudflaps. The Extended Protection Pack with Dash Camalso includes an integrated dash cam.

Two additional packs ensure pets can enjoy the new Discovery Sport, too. The Pet Pack includes a foldable pet carrier, portable rinse system and spill resistant water bowl, ensuring your family pet is clean, safe and healthy on every trip. The Extended Pet Packalso includes a high-quality and robust quilted loadspace liner.

A maximum towing weight of 2,500kg and the availability of Advanced Tow Assist – the pioneering driver aid that helps drivers complete reversing manoeuvres – makes Discovery Sport a capable towing vehicle, while extended family adventures are ensured by the large 65-litre fuel tank.