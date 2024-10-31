Pick n Pay partners with eBucks

Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Among other, Private Banking customers can earn up to 30% of spend back in eBucks when using the asap! on-demand delivery service.

FNB and Pick n Pay have teamed up to offer additional eBucks rewards to their joint customers. Rewards options now extend to spending on everyday essentials, groceries and clothing.

From 1 November, qualifying FNB Private Banking eBucks customers (FNB Private Clients, Private Wealth together with RMB Private Bank) can earn up to 30% of their spend back in eBucks when using Pick n Pay’s asap! on-demand delivery service, and up to 20% back from all items purchased at Pick n Pay in-store.

FNB Easy customers also receive up to R100 vouchers to spend at Pick n Pay / Pick n Pay Clothing on top of a current 99c bread reward. Clothing has been added as a new category, with customers on Aspire getting up to R150 back in eBucks, and Premier through to Private Clients, Private Wealth and RMB Private Bank earning up to 20% back. All FNB cardholders who are on eBucks are now able to spend their eBucks in a Pick n Pay store from 1 November 2024.

According to Sizwe Nxedlana, CEO of FNB Private Segment, FNB eBucks is set to launch several innovations in the coming months, marking significant milestones for both brands.

“This partnership represents the next step in our ongoing journey to help South Africans get more value from their everyday spending,” he says. “Pick n Pay is an iconic South African brand, and we’re excited to be partnering with them to make life a little easier for our customers while supporting the growth strategy Pick n Pay has put in place.”

A partnership on the 99c bread reward delivers savings for FNB’s entry-level clients. Through this offer, FNB Easy Bundle and PAYU account customers can buy up to four loaves of bread each month for99c per loaf by swiping their FNB Easy Debit Card at Pick n Pay stores – a reward designed to ease the cost of living. In addition, FNB Easy cardholders have the opportunity to earn up to R100 Grocery Voucher monthly.

Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers says that this strategic partnership is a “game-changer” for both Pick n Pay and its customers: “Joining forces with FNB – ranked as South Africa’s most valuable brand – is an absolute belief and confidence in our brand. We know how important tangible rewards are as consumers come under financial pressure. We are already seeing strong redemption rates from the 99c bread promotion.”

Nxedlana says that the partnership builds on FNB eBucks’ focus of delivering diverse opportunities for its customers to earn rewards through a wide network of retail partners. However, with Pick n Pay, the goal is to go further, offering even more valuable rewards and delivering savings on day-to-day essentials.

“Interestingly when looking at average basket sizes, FNB customers who earn between R750,000 and R1.4-million per annum spend 40% more on online grocery deliveries than in store, this was a key catalyst for offering the higher 30% back on asap! purchases as we realise how important the convenience and time saving is for FNB customers, making it easier to save on top of this we hope will impact the lives of FNB and Pick n Pay customers alike.”