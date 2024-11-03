Apple builds M4 chips into new devices

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini feature Apple’s latest processors, coupled with other improvements.

Apple has launched its latest MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models, equipped with newly developed M4 series chips: the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max. These devices are designed to deliver higher processing speeds, power efficiency, and support for AI-driven capabilities through Apple Intelligence, integrated with the macOS Sequoia operating system.

M4 chip family

Apple’s new M4 chip family is built using second-generation 3-nanometer technology, focused on enhancing both single-threaded and multi-threaded CPU performance for a variety of workloads. The M4 series comprises three chip options:

M4: Features a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, aimed at handling everyday productivity tasks and light creative work.

M4 Pro: Equipped with up to a 14-core CPU and 20-core GPU, this chip is optimised for complex workflows such as software development, data processing, and video editing.

M4 Max: The most advanced in the series, it includes up to a 16-core CPU, a 40-core GPU, and up to 128GB of unified memory, enabling high-intensity tasks such as machine learning, 3D animation, and data science applications.

Apple claims that the M4 Max provides up to 3.5 times the performance of the previous M1 Max chip for specific intensive workloads, alongside an enhanced Neural Engine for faster on-device machine learning. M4 Max supports large language models (LLMs) on-device, which Apple says will benefit users in fields that require heavy computational power.

MacBook Pro

The new MacBook Pro is available in both 14-inch and 16-inch models, supporting the entire M4 chip range up to the M4 Max. The M4 Max model, in particular, is positioned by Apple as suited for professionals engaged in data-intensive or graphics-heavy work, with a focus on tasks such as video production, complex 3D rendering, and scientific simulations.

Both the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models come with Apple’s Liquid Retina XDR display, providing up to 1000 nits of brightness for SDR content and an optional nano-texture glass for reduced glare. These models also introduce Apple’s upgraded 12MP Centre Stage camera, which automatically keeps users centred in the frame during video calls.

The MacBook Pro models featuring M4 Pro and M4 Max are Apple’s first laptops with Thunderbolt 5 ports, which Apple claims offer data transfer speeds up to 120 Gb/s, allowing faster external storage and improved compatibility with high-resolution displays and peripherals. All models come with a range of connectivity options, including HDMI, an SDXC card slot, a MagSafe 3 charging port, and support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Apple also claims a significant battery life extension, with up to 24 hours on a single charge, depending on usage.

Starting at $1,599, the new MacBook Pro models are available in space black and silver finishes, with configurations adaptable to various professional and creative requirements. Preorders are available, and the product will release in stores on 8 November 2024.

Mac Mini

The redesigned Mac Mini has been made smaller at 5 by 5 inches, while incorporating either the M4 or M4 Pro chip. According to Apple, the M4 model delivers up to 1.8 times the CPU performance and 2.2 times the GPU performance of the M1 Mac Mini. Apple claims this performance boost, coupled with the compact design, makes the new Mac Mini a fit for professionals in small spaces and those needing a powerful yet discreet desktop.

With the inclusion of Thunderbolt 5 on the M4 Pro version, Apple asserts that the new Mac Mini provides enhanced data transfer rates and multi-display support, allowing up to three 6K displays to be connected simultaneously. The device is equipped with a variety of ports for flexible connectivity, including Gigabit Ethernet (upgradable to 10Gb), USB-C, HDMI, and a standard headphone jack.

The base model of the Mac Mini starts at $599; preorders are available. The product will release in stores on 8 November 2024.

Apple Intelligence and macOS Sequoia

Apple Intelligence, integrated with macOS Sequoia, is Apple’s latest system for on-device AI processing, designed to assist with tasks such as text editing, summarisation, and image creation. Apple claims that this system prioritises user privacy by handling simpler tasks directly on the device, while more complex computations occur through Apple’s Private Cloud Compute. Notably, Apple plans to integrate ChatGPT into its Apple Intelligence system by December, allowing users to access AI-driven suggestions and responses without needing an external tool.

Apple states that its AI-driven system is configured to prevent user data from being stored externally, with specific protections like IP address masking and no account requirement to access ChatGPT.