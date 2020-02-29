Featured
New tool fools hackers into helping improve security
Instead of blocking hackers, a new cybersecurity defence approach developed by University of Texas at Dallas computer scientists actually welcomes them.
The method, called DEEP-Dig (DEcEPtion DIGging), ushers intruders into a decoy site so the computer can learn from hackers’ tactics. The information is then used to train the computer to recognize and stop future attacks.
UT Dallas researchers presented a paper on their work, “Improving Intrusion Detectors by Crook-Sourcing,” at the annual Computer Security Applications Conference in December in Puerto Rico. They presented another paper, “Automating Cyberdeception Evaluation with Deep Learning,” in January at the Hawaii International Conference of System Sciences.
DEEP-Dig advances a rapidly growing cybersecurity field known as deception technology, which involves setting traps for hackers. Researchers hope that the approach can be especially useful for defense organizations.
“There are criminals trying to attack our networks all the time, and normally we view that as a negative thing,” said Dr. Kevin Hamlen, Eugene McDermott Professor of computer science. “Instead of blocking them, maybe what we could be doing is viewing these attackers as a source of free labor. They’re providing us data about what malicious attacks look like. It’s a free source of highly prized data.”
The approach aims to solve a major challenge to using artificial intelligence for cybersecurity: a shortage of data needed to train computers to detect intruders. The lack of data is due to privacy concerns. Better data will mean better ability to detect attacks, said Gbadebo Ayoade MS’14, PhD’19, who presented the findings at the recent conferences.
“We’re using the data from hackers to train the machine to identify an attack,” said Ayoade, now a data scientist at Procter & Gamble Co. “We’re using deception to get better data.”
Hackers typically begin with their simplest tricks and then use increasingly sophisticated tactics, Hamlen said. But most cyberdefense programs try to disrupt intruders before anyone can monitor the intruders’ techniques. DEEP-Dig will give researchers a window into hackers’ methods as they enter a decoy site stocked with disinformation. The decoy site looks legitimate to intruders, said Dr. Latifur Khan, professor of computer science at UT Dallas.
“Attackers will feel they’re successful,” Khan said.
Governmental agencies, businesses, nonprofits and individuals face a constant threat from cyberattacks, which cost the U.S. economy more than $57 billion in 2016, according to a report to the White House from the Council of Economic Advisers.
As hackers’ tactics change, DEEP-Dig could help cybersecurity defense systems keep up with their new tricks.
“It’s an endless game,” Khan said.
While DEEP-Dig aims to outsmart hackers, is it possible that hackers could have the last laugh if they realize they have entered a decoy site and try to deceive the program?
Maybe, Hamlen said. But that possibility does not worry him.
“So far, we’ve found this doesn’t work. When an attacker tries to play along, the defense system just learns how hackers try to hide their tracks,” Hamlen said. “It’s an all-win situation — for us, that is.”
Other researchers involved in the work included Frederico Araujo PhD‘16, research scientist at IBM’s Thomas J. Watson Research Center; Khaled Al-Naami PhD’17; Yang Gao, a UT Dallas computer science graduate student; and Dr. Ahmad Mustafa of Jordan University of Science and Technology.
The research was supported in part by the Office of Naval Research, the National Security Agency, the National Science Foundation and the Air Force Office of Scientific Research.
Can’t touch this: tactile robot finger with no ‘blind spots’
Columbia Engineers are the first to demonstrate a robotic finger with a highly precise sense of touch over a complex, multi-curved surface.
Researchers at Columbia Engineering announced today that they have introduced a new type of robotic finger with a sense of touch. Their finger can localize touch with very high precision—<1mm—over a large, multicurved surface, much like its human counterpart.
“There has long been a gap between stand-alone tactile sensors and fully integrated tactile fingers–tactile sensing is still far from ubiquitous in robotic manipulation,” says Matei Ciocarlie, associate professor in the departments of mechanical engineering and computer science, who led this work in collaboration with Electrical Engineering Professor Ioannis (John) Kymissis. “In this paper, we have demonstrated a multicurved robotic finger with accurate touch localization and normal force detection over complex 3D surfaces.”
Current methods for building touch sensors have proven difficult to integrate into robot fingers due to multiple challenges, including difficulty in covering multicurved surfaces, high wire count, or difficulty fitting into small fingertips, thus preventing use in dexterous hands. The Columbia Engineering team took a new approach: the novel use of overlapping signals from light emitters and receivers embedded in a transparent waveguide layer that covers the functional areas of the finger.
By measuring light transport between every emitter and receiver, they showed that they can obtain a very rich signal data set that changes in response to deformation of the finger due to touch. They then demonstrated that purely data-driven deep learning methods can extract useful information from the data, including contact location and applied normal force, without the need for analytical models. Their final result is a fully integrated, sensorised robot finger, with a low wire count, built using accessible manufacturing methods and designed for easy integration into dexterous hands.
The study, published online in IEEE/ASME Transactions on Mechatronics, demonstrates the two aspects of the underlying technology that combine to enable the new results. Firstly, in this project, the researchers use light to sense touch. Under the “skin,” their finger has a layer made of transparent silicone, into which they shined light from more than 30 LEDs. The finger also has more than 30 photodiodes that measure how the light bounces around. Whenever the finger touches something, its skin deforms, so light shifts around in the transparent layer underneath. Measuring how much light goes from every LED to every diode, the researchers end up with close to 1,000 signals that each contains some information about the contact that was made. Since light can also bounce around in a curved space, these signals can cover a complex 3D shape such as a fingertip.
“The human finger provides incredibly rich contact information–more than 400 tiny touch sensors in every square centimetre of skin,” says Ciocarlie. “That was the model that pushed us to try and get as much data as possible from our finger. It was critical to be sure all contacts on all sides of the finger were covered–we essentially built a tactile robot finger with no blind spots.”
Secondly, the team designed this data to be processed by machine learning algorithms. Because there are so many signals, all of them partially overlapping with each other, the data is too complex to be interpreted by humans. Fortunately, current machine learning techniques can learn to extract the information that researchers care about: where the finger is being touched, what it is touching the finger, how much force is being applied, etc.
“Our results show that a deep neural network can extract this information with very high accuracy,” says Kymissis. “Our device is truly a tactile finger designed from the very beginning to be used in conjunction with AI algorithms.”
In addition, the team built the finger so it, and others, can be put onto robotic hands. Integrating the system onto a hand is easy: thanks to this new technology, the finger collects almost 1,000 signals, but only needs a 14-wire cable connecting it to the hand, and it needs no complex off-board electronics. The researchers already have two dexterous hands (capable of grasping and manipulating objects) in their lab being outfitted with these fingers–one hand has three fingers, and the other one four. In the next months, the team will be using these hands to try and demonstrate dexterous manipulation abilities, based on tactile and proprioceptive data.
“Dexterous robotic manipulation is needed now in fields such as manufacturing and logistics, and is one of the technologies that, in the longer term, are needed to enable personal robotic assistance in other areas, such as healthcare or service domains,” Ciocarlie says.
Showmax local content climbs to 50%
Somizi & Mohale: The Union has taken the crown for the show with the most views on its first day on Showmax, bigger than any Hollywood blockbuster show.
More than half of the catalogue of TV shows and movies on Showmax, whether measured in hours or number of episodes, is now local content. This deliberate shift to local started more than a year ago with shows like The River and The Queen, and more recently with Lockdown and Kwa Mam’Mkhize. And now the latest Showmax Original, Somizi & Mohale: The Union, is breaking viewing records.
According to Showmax, local content drives views. The Somhale wedding just broke the all-time record for the number of views on its first day on Showmax, ahead of both the Showmax Original The Girl From St Agnes and the most popular international series ever screened on Showmax.
Local content doesn’t just get views, it also brings in new subscribers. Showmax tracks first-views statistics – the first show people watch after signing up for Showmax – under the assumption that this show influenced the decision to subscribe. Currently, says the streaming service, six out of the top 10 most popular shows as ranked by first views on Showmax are local.
Subscription video on demand is rapidly growing in popularity. Showmax now has almost half-a-billion play events (somebody watches a show, movie or live sporting event) annually, streaming around 200 petabytes (one petabyte = 1 billion megabytes) of data per year.
Viewing patterns are changing, with mobile devices (smartphones and tablets) becoming the dominant way to watch. Looking at viewing hours, mobile devices make up around 45% of the total, with lean-back (smart TV, media player, etc) making up around 35%, and web viewing accounting for the remaining 20%. Interestingly, Android completely dominates mobile viewing, making up around 80% of the total, versus just 20% for iOS.
“We expected Somhale to do well but the response was even bigger than we’d hoped, and it goes to show how our shift to local content is paying dividends,” says Niclas Ekdahl, CEO of the Connected Video division of MultiChoice. “In fact, the views of local content are up more than 40% in less than a year.
“The key to supplying local content is realising it’s a marathon. Bringing on new shows and new episodes day in, day out, week in, week out is what our customers are looking for. And thanks to the decades of local content commissioning and production expertise sitting in this company, that’s exactly what we’ll be doing.”
Some of the most popular local content on Showmax (alphabetical order) are:
- Black Tax
- Binnelanders
- Getroud Met Rugby
- Lockdown
- Kwa Mam’Mkhize
- The Queen
- The Real Housewives of Johannesburg
- The River
- Somizi and Mohale: The Union
- Suidooster
- Trackers
Somizi & Mohale: The Union started this Monday with an episode celebrating the couple’s traditional wedding, which merged their respective Zulu and Sotho cultures in a flamboyant celebration full of romance, gorgeous decor, dazzling chandelier cakes, GH Mumm champagne and multiple costume changes… A new episode drops every Monday, from the road to their wedding, to their individual bachelor parties, and then their white wedding as the finale on 16 March 2020.
Watch the first episode exclusively on Showmax here: https://www.showmax.com/eng/tvseries/p3zlk82n-somizi-mohale-the-union.