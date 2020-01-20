Featured
ParkUpp is here to sell your unused parking spot
Prop-tech startup ParkUpp is helping residents and property owners to make some extra cash from their unused parking. This is proving to be a winner for JanuWorry, the month that often brings financial stress post the December holidays for many individuals and businesses across South Africa.
ParkUpp already has over 4500 listings on its platform, predominantly in Johannesburg and Cape Town. They include The Union Castle building owned by Izandla Properties, Design Quarter on William Nicol Drive, along with other commercial and residential parking facilities.
The app has also been awarded some accolades from property industry incumbents such as the Women’s Property Network (WPN) for Young Achiever’s category and South African Institute of Black Property Professionals (SAIBPP) for Disruptor of the Year. Also headed to Silicon Valley for a two week bootcamp with Kingson Capital, a South African based Venture Capital firm.
This award winning platform not only creates extra income from empty parking spaces, it also decreases drivers’ anxiety of parking in unsafe space and also saves them a buck. In the Cape Town CBD, with over 45% cars parked on-street: paying an average of R18/hour, amounting to R2880 a month, ParkUpp users are able to save up to 50% by renting out a parking for R1500.
ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says home owners or businesses often get frustrated when they find someone illegally parked in their bay. “Instead of being frustrated, list your parking during the times it is unused for people to park in your space legally. No one really wants to knock on someone’s door to ask for parking so our platform is removing that uncomfortable feeling.”
“We create trust between owners and drivers through our vetting processes. We save drivers 50% on parking costs and generate extra income for the owners and we also provide access to spaces that were previously inaccessible,” he explains.
“Our current focus is to increase occupancy rate for the listing parking bays, businesses and individuals who need parking can visit the platform to make a booking or suggest a location where you need parking,” he concludes.
As a driver, should you not find your preferred parking, email the team with suggested locations at hello@parkupp.co.za in order for them to find you safe, secure and affordable parking for you.
Featured
AppDate: A security boost for schools
In his latest app round-up, SEAN BACHER features Karri, ChatBack, Charge Running, Bookings Africa and HomeChoice.
Karri
With large amounts of cash and very little security, schools are now becoming an easy target for criminals. Numerous schools across the country have already been raided, with several serious incidents and even fatalities.
In partnership with Nedbank, Karri has introduced a mobile payment app to address this growing problem. The app enables parents to send money securely to their child’s school. Hundreds of schools countrywide are using Karri, with most now refusing to accept cash payments from parents.
The app offers a simple alternative to children bringing cash to school by allowing parents to make payments via an app on their smartphone. It is free for parents to use and there are no hidden costs or sign-up fees for the school.
Platform: Android and iOS
Expect to pay: A free download
Stockists: Visit Karri here for downloading instructions.
Visit the next page to read more about ChatBack, Charge Running, Bookings Africa and HomeChoice.
Featured
Cyber crime makes real money – but can be stopped
The new decade is still in its infancy and already we have heard news of potential malware attacks on major banks in the sub-Saharan Africa region. These alleged attacks are thought to be the work of a Russian hacking group named ‘Silence’. While it seems that South African banks have been unaffected to date – according to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) – this news is certainly consistent with the significant trend towards the monetisation of cyberattacks – there is real money to be made in working to breach the cyber defences of businesses, both big and small. And thus, there is no surprise that throughout 2019, organisations across all industries globally were targeted by cyberattackers.
This holds true whether we are talking about information being stolen for illegal gains, IT systems being hacked and shut down until a ransom demand is paid, or operational technology (OT) systems and critical infrastructure being damaged or shut down for geopolitical purposes. And so it is unlikely that attacks are going to slow down during 2020, says Stefan van de Giessen, general manager for cybersecurity at value-added distributor Networks Unlimited Africa.
“No industry or organisation is immune from attack, with top targets during 2019 including governments, the financial services industry, manufacturers, retailers and consumer goods, and infrastructure providers,” he says. “Based on this, we advise implementing a next-generation security solution that should include various, complementary products. It’s good practice to start securing the edge of the networks, thereafter moving to business critical services and solutions, and then covering other attack vectors such as internal segmentation.
“We recommend adopting a phased approach in order to develop a layered security posture – this assists with controlling costs as well as the complexity of management involved. So once the baseline has been established, IT security can then look at how to protect against unknown threats, enable the encryption of your data, and deploy decoys in your network to lure away hackers.”
According to Van de Giessen, important security issues to consider for 2020 include end point security, network visibility, deception-based technology, the rise of the managed service provider, the convergence of the IT/OT space, the local IT skills shortage, and the issue of compliance with regulation.
He broke down each issue:
End point security: Investing in a next-gen firewall (NGFW) and antivirus (NGAV) technology with endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities, as well as a secure e-mail solution, is critical in securing against the most prevalent attacks.
Better network visibility: This allows you to more closely monitor network traffic for malicious behaviour and potential threats. For example, you can better detect when someone gains unauthorised access to the network, thereby allowing security measures to respond quickly. The use of user and entity behavioural analytics (UBEA), software that analyses user activity data from logs, network traffic and endpoints, and correlates this data with threat intelligence, allows you to identify activities or behaviours that are likely to indicate a malicious presence in your environment.
Deception-based technology: Deception-based technology works hand-in-glove with better network visibility: The solution creates a decoy setting that simulates the actual environment by deploying a decoy virtual machine (VM) into the existing network, with attractive decoys, credential lures, ransomware bait and data deceptions. This allows early and accurate detection to track lateral movement and credential theft.
The rise of the managed service security provider (MSSP): The move to MSSPs is a growing trend, allowing IT security teams to outsource the management of certain aspects of security and to solve issues such as a lack of skills or resources. He offers this warning, however: “From a compliance point of view, it is still the organisation’s responsibility to know which products are being used to protect its data – using the services of an MSSP doesn’t relieve an organisation of responsibility for its own data.”
The convergence of the IT/OT space: The convergence of the information technology and operational technology (IT/OT) space has become a new challenge globally in recent years. “Hackers have started targeting the OT network, which previously was not necessarily linked to an IT network, to bring down critical infrastructure and manufacturing plants, for example.
“The rise in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has not necessarily come with adequate and/or appropriate cybersecurity. The IIoT allows tools and machinery of all types to be connected to the internet, bringing major benefits such as better monitoring and increased visibility, but also risks to the business that, by and large, simply did not exist a decade or so ago. A recent study by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBM IBV) showed that industrial companies are not doing enough to protect their plants from being hacked.”
The IT brain drain in South Africa: “While there are many new products available to us, we are losing too many skilled IT people who are leaving our shores. According to a report in mid-2019, based on a survey of 110 companies, including JSE-listed organisations as well as large multinational groups operating in Africa, information and communications technology specialists and engineers remain the most difficult to recruit. In security, there are three vectors that are important in security, namely time, product and skills, and skills are severely lacking in our markets across Africa.”
Compliance with regulation: “South Africa is behind the curve with data regulation compliance when we compare ourselves to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which has already been in force for over a year, as well as compliance legislation in other SADEC countries and also West Africa.
“South Africa’s Personal Protection of Information Act (POPIA), which is similar to the EU’s GDPR, has not yet been implemented, and it was signed into law in November 2013. POPIA will enable businesses to regulate how information is organised, stored, secured and discarded. The Act aims to protect consumers from having their money and identity stolen as well as keep their private information private. The time delay in implementing POPIA is not helpful for businesses and for our IT systems, which will eventually need to be compliant.”
He says that, considering all of these factors, it becomes clear that security is not a single-product solution.
“Customers need a multi-product approach so that they can defend themselves both proactively and reactively. Today’s security teams must acknowledge the threats posed by all attack vectors, and work proactively on preventing them.”