Featured
Parents ‘out of control’ in regulating kids’ activities
Half of parents trust kids to regulate their online activity, despite 70% being unable to regulate their own
A recent global study conducted by Kaspersky, has found that in a bid to promote self-regulation online, 52% of parents globally trust their kids to know when enough is enough. However, 70% of parents admit that they themselves spend too much time online and almost three quarters (72%) feel that internet and mobile device usage in general is impeding family life.
There is little doubt that digital activities can be addictive, and seriously distract children from real-world adventure. But over half of modern parents trust their children when it comes to time dedicated to the internet, and what is more interesting is that this practice is more common among fathers. Dads seem to be more trusting of their children to know when to take a break, with nearly three in five (57%) taking this approach, compared to less than half (48%) of moms.
But it’s not just a matter of being trusted to turn off where parents relinquish control. 40% of them do not feel the need to control or oversee their children’s online activities or internet usage at all. This could be a risky strategy as, despite kids’ familiarity with online applications and navigating the internet, cyber-risks are only a click away.
Along with this approach to their children’s online activity, the survey also shows that parents are not restrictive about their own mobile phone habits or the amount of time spent on the internet: 70% recognised that they are somewhat addicted to the web. Furthermore, 84% of them admitted that they have used internet-connected or mobile devices in front of their child or children at home, and half of parents (51%) have sometimes allowed internet and mobile devices to interrupt a conversation with their children.
“Internet and digital services offer kids a wide range of engaging content, and can take ahold of their attention for a long time,” says Marina Titova, Head of Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky. “It must also be remembered that the real world can be even more engaging, especially if parents are ready to invest their time and spend it together with kids, doing joint activities. This time is actually even more important and valuable for families and friends, to connect, create special bonds and share memories.”
To help your children allocate their time appropriately online, Kaspersky recommends taking the following steps:
- Show your care by putting down your device at moments when your children need your attention
- If you feel your child is spending too much time online, don’t rush to put limits in place. Instead discuss it with them calmly, so as not to provoke a negative reaction which could do damage in the long term
- Make leisure time more varied and appealing so your child actively wants to spend time away from their device. This could be trying out a new sport or doing more activities as a family
- Discuss ground rules around social media use and other communications tools, so it does not affect schoolwork or interaction with friends in the real world
- Introduce rules for the whole family, so children don’t feel singled out or unfairly restricted in their internet use. This could include no phones at the dinner table, having a curfew on device usage or even leaving devices downstairs at bedtime
- The Family edition of Kaspersky Security Cloud incorporates Kaspersky Safe Kids which will help to guard your family and private data, as well as protect your kids online and beyond
For further advice on how to keep your children safe online, read renowned psychologist Emma Kenny’s post with her top tips on tackling online safety conversations here.
Featured
Tracking data reveals SA’s biggest going-home destinations
December is the time where a large percentage of South Africans either head to the coast for their annual holiday, or to their hometowns and homelands to reconnect with their families. Lightstone analysed the data provided by leading vehicle tracking company, Tracker to see which towns experienced the highest increase in activity over the festive period.
The data covers a large portion of Tracker-fitted vehicles from across the country (on an aggregated and anonymised level) to determine which areas show the highest increase in volume of traffic. Lightstone found that areas in the Limpopo region made up 9 of the top 10 towns that experienced the largest inflow of ‘going home’ traffic with Polokwane taking the top spot followed by Collins Chabane, then Makhado.
“We looked at the coastal holiday traffic from two perspectives: 1- which towns gained the most visitors, and 2- how much this was percentage wise compared to the November activity. Both perspectives tell part of a bigger story,” says Linda Reid, Head of Commercial Property at Lightstone. “For example, a large town could have an influx of many people but relative to its out-of-season size, that growth may not be as radical as that of a smaller town populated by fewer people that doubles in size.”
From the graph below, we can see that the towns with the highest increase in activity compared to their November averages are Struisbaai at a 358% increase, then Stilbaai at a 331% increase followed by Southbroom on the South Coast of KwaZulu Natal at a 310%. When looking at the highest inflow of visitors, Plettenberg Bay and Mossel Bay take the number 1 and 2 spots respectively with activity in these areas doubling when compared to their November positions.
“Although the smaller towns show a smaller inflow, the volume of activity compared to their November averages are trebled,” says Michael du Preez, Tracker’s Product and Marketing Executive. “It’s quite clear that areas in the Western Cape seem to be a holiday destination favourite,” he concludes.
Using analytical insights into the mass movement of South Africa’s population over the festive period means towns across the country as well as the businesses and retailers that are operational there, can forecast and better prepare for their December seasons.
Featured
Big change coming to payments
By CRAIG DUGGAN, Commercial Manager at Transaction Junction
As we move into 2020, a date which replaced the year 2000 in many science-fiction writers’ quivers, it is worth looking at what kind of change we can expect as their ‘future’ becomes our ‘present’. While it is difficult trying to predict the future, it is also worth remembering that new things are seldom dreamed up and invented on the fly – there is usually a long development road first. Therefore, while this road is certainly becoming shorter, if we consider where we have come from and where we are now, we can begin to infer certain key trends for the near future.
In the e-commerce sector, from both a shopping and a payment point of view, the use of mobile phones for these purposes is only going to go from strength to strength. After all, mobile shopping is already being widely embraced, as it essentially means users have a virtual shopping mall in their pocket.
Mobile devices are unique in that they operate well within the e-commerce model yet work equally well in a brick and mortar retail environment. The use of a phone as a means of making a payment at the till is mostly fuelled by the convenience factor it offers. After all, people often lose wallets, but they take much greater care of their mobiles, as their lives revolve around these devices.
Naturally, as we head further outside the metros, we see less use of this technology, but thanks to the use of QR codes and Near Field Communications (NFC) – what is called ‘tap and go’ technology – consumers in these areas are now becoming more comfortable with this technology. This is partly influenced by the fact that holiday makers have headed into these areas, the demand for it has grown, along with its acceptance.
In fact, the financial services sector and the payments industry need to continue working together to drive this forward. Remember that the retail experience today is driven by the consumer, and these organisations must be prepared to accept whatever payment method the customer wants to use, while at the same time assuring the retailer that they will be paid.
Another trend that will become more visible this year is what we refer to as hyper-personalisation. This is when fintechs are able to leverage the huge amounts of available data related to a consumer, in order to drive insights to help businesses to gain a better understanding of their customers. As more and more data becomes available – from areas like social media, financial transactions and even browser history – this will be coupled to artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to enable a personalised customer engagement that delivers them real-time information.
A classic example is a consumer who fills up at a petrol station. The AI can determine from previous purchases that the consumer loves coffee and can inform them of the specials available at the garage’s own coffee shop. Previously associated mostly with online shopping, 2020 should see this trend entering the omni-channel space.
The Internet of Things (IoT), of course, goes together with the collaboration between fintechs, the banks and the payment facilitators. Together this creates a more powerful entity, as it significantly increases the amount of data that can be leveraged to improve the consumer experience.
Of course, no insight into future trends would be complete without mentioning Blockchain which, although it’s been around for some time, should grow significantly in 2020. We will witness an increasing number of organisations playing around with the technology and learning about it, as from a regulatory viewpoint, there is much interest in what it can offer.
Blockchain is ideal for the delivery of smart contracts, digital payments and even identity management, making it immensely powerful in combating fraud and the efficient use of Blockchain will be at the forefront of creating a far more secure transaction process. Thus, we will see increasing implementations, of this and as it gains momentum, it will move away from being something spoken of in hushed tones – as if it is something only a Bond villain would use – and into the mainstream.
In 2020 retailers will continue to expand the convenient payment services in-store, as an increasing number of common layers are forged between retailers and the financial sector in respect of consumers. Something like airtime, after all, can today be purchased at a retailer, but also via a banking application. This is a service common to both, that is simply offered through different channels.
It is this commonality that is driving the growing collaboration between these entities; a way to ensure the rich layer of experience continues to exist for customers, wherever they are. We are now at the point where there is a focus on making it easier for the consumer to transact, combined with an understanding that the customer is common to both sides. Of course, the leaders here will then be the businesses that are able to distinguish themselves via the richness of their approach and the delivery of an exceptional customer experience.