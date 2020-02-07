Featured
Hacked from a lightbulb!
Vulnerabilities in the Internet of Things (IoT) would enable a hacker to deliver ransomware or other malware to business and home networks by taking over smart lightbulbs and their controller.
The potential threat has been revealed by Check Point Research, the Threat Intelligence arm of Check Point Software Technologies, a global provider of cyber security solutions.
Check Point’s researchers showed how a threat actor could exploit an IoT network, using smart lightbulbs and their control bridge, to launch attacks on conventional computer networks in homes, businesses or even smart cities. Researchers focused on the market-leading Philips Hue smart bulbs and bridge, and found vulnerabilities (CVE-2020-6007) that enabled them to infiltrate networks using a remote exploit in the ZigBee low-power wireless protocol that is used to control a wide range of IoT devices.
In an analysis of the security of ZigBee-controlled smart lightbulbs that was published in 2017, researchers were able to take control of a Hue lightbulb on a network, install malicious firmware on it and propagate to other adjacent lightbulb networks. Using this remaining vulnerability, our researchers decided to take this prior work one step further and used the Hue lightbulb as a platform to take over the bulbs’ control bridge and ultimately, attacking the target’s computer network. It should be noted that more recent hardware generations of Hue lightbulbs do not have the exploited vulnerability.
The attack scenario is as follows:
- The hacker controls the bulb’s colour or brightness to trick users into thinking the bulb has a glitch. The bulb appears as ‘Unreachable’ in the user’s control app, so they will try to ‘reset’ it.
- The only way to reset the bulb is to delete it from the app, and then instruct the control bridge to re-discover the bulb.
- The bridge discovers the compromised bulb, and the user adds it back onto their network.
- The hacker-controlled bulb with updated firmware then uses the ZigBee protocol vulnerabilities to trigger a heap-based buffer overflow on the control bridge, by sending a large amount of data to it. This data also enables the hacker to install malware on the bridge – which is in turn connected to the target business or home network.
- The malware connects back to the hacker and using a known exploit (such as EternalBlue), they can infiltrate the target IP network from the bridge to spread ransomware or spyware.
“Many of us are aware that IoT devices can pose a security risk, but this research shows how even the most mundane, seemingly ‘dumb’ devices such as lightbulbs can be exploited by hackers and used to take over networks, or plant malware,” said Yaniv Balmas, Head of Cyber Research, Check Point Research. “It’s critical that organisations and individuals protect themselves against these possible attacks by updating their devices with the latest patches and separating them from other machines on their networks, to limit the possible spread of malware. In today’s complex fifth-generation attack landscape, we cannot afford to overlook the security of anything that is connected to our networks.”
The research, which was done with the help of the Check Point Institute for Information Security (CPIIS) in Tel Aviv University, was disclosed to Philips and Signify (owner of the Philips Hue brand) in November 2019. Signify confirmed the existence of the vulnerability in their product, and issued a patched firmware version (Firmware 1935144040) which is now via an automatic update. We recommend users to make sure that their product received the automatic update of this firmware version.
“We are committed to protecting our users’ privacy and do everything to make our products safe,” says George Yianni, Head of Technology Philips Hue. “We are thankful for responsible disclosure and collaboration from Checkpoint, it has allowed us to develop and deploy the necessary patches to avoid any consumers being put at risk.”
Here is a demo video of how the attack works. The full technical research details will be published at a later date in order to give users time to successfully patch their vulnerable devices.
Check Point is the first vendor to provide a consolidated security solution that hardens and protects the firmware of IoT devices. Utilising a recently acquired technology, Check Point allows an organisation to mitigate device level attacks before devices are compromised utilising on-device run time protection.
Featured
Apple Watch outsells Swiss Watch industry
Time is running out for traditional watch-makers, says Strategy Analytics as research shows massive growth for smartwatches.
Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry by a huge margin in 2019, according to research from Strategy Analytics. Apple Watch shipped 31 million units worldwide in 2019, compared with 21 million for all Swiss watch brands combined.
“We estimate Apple Watch shipped 30.7 million units worldwide in 2019, growing a healthy 36 percent from 22.5 million in 2018,” said Steven Waltzer, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics. “A blend of attractive design, user-friendly tech and sticky apps makes the Apple Watch wildly popular in North America, Western Europe and Asia.”
Neil Mawston, executive director at Strategy Analytics, said the research firm estimated the entire Swiss watch industry together shipped 21.1 million units worldwide in 2019, falling 13 percent from 24.2 million in 2018.
“Analog wristwatches remain popular among older consumers, but younger buyers are tipping toward smartwatches and computerised wristwear,” he said.
Steven Waltzer, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics, suggested that traditional Swiss watchmakers like Swatch and Tissot were losing the smartwatch wars.
“Apple Watch is delivering a better product through deeper retail channels and appealing to younger consumers who increasingly want digital wristwear,” he said. “The window for Swiss watch brands to make an impact in smartwatches is closing. Time may be running out for Swatch, Tissot, TAG Heuer, and others.”
The company previously found that wrist-worn fitness bands were a surprise hit in 2019 and it expected more growth in 2020.
“Consumers like their lightweight, low cost and increasingly sophisticated features,” Strategy Analytics reported. “China, US and Indonesia are among the largest markets worldwide.”
Exhibit 1: Global Apple Watch vs. Swiss Watch Industry Shipments in 2019 1
|Global Wristwear Device Shipments (Millions of Units)
|2018
|2019
|Growth YoY (%)
|Apple Watch
|22.5
|30.7
|36%
|Swiss Watch Industry
|24.2
|21.1
|-13%
Source: Strategy Analytics
The full report, Apple Watch Outsells Entire Swiss Watch Industry in 2019, is published by the Strategy Analytics Wearable Device Ecosystems (WDE) service, details of which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/yy6nsmzj.
Featured
How to start on Reddit
It’s the world’s 12th most visited website but yet to take off in South Africa. That spells opportunity, writes KATIE CHODOSH, content consultant for B2B public relations agency TopLine Comms and TopLine Film
Despite being one of the biggest websites in the world, Reddit hasn’t caught on in South Africa. It’s the 12th most visited website in the world, but it’s only the 37th in South Africa. And according to Hootsuite’s and We Are Social’s annual Global Digital Yearbook for 2019, Reddit doesn’t feature in the top 10 social platforms in South Africa (Facebook was number one, followed by YouTube and WhatsApp).
This a shame, to say the least. Reddit is where most viral content is aggregated, so if you want to know what’s happening on the Internet or you’re creating content that you want to go viral, you need to be on it.
But the best thing about it is the data it holds: because everyone is anonymous, Reddit knows everyone’s secrets. That makes it a great place for market research and some honest advice.
Getting started with Reddit can be tough, as there’s a seemingly endless amount of content. Here a handy guide for your first steps:
Get to know subreddits
When you first sign up to Reddit, you’ll want to start subscribing to subreddits (or subs). These are dedicated channels on topics where you can post links, images or create a self-post to discuss whatever you like. You can subscribe to subs if you like the topic, and all posts from that sub will show up on your homepage. If you’re unsure what subreddit you’re looking at, look at the part that comes immediately after the r/ at the end of the URL (for example, https://www.reddit.com/r/southafrica/ is a sub on everything related to South Africa). Anyone with an old enough account can create a sub on any topic they like.
How to identify a good subreddit
Once you’ve found some subreddits you, check for the following:
- The member count: You can see how many members are in the sub on the sidebar. A lot of members indicate that the content posted is relevant, but smaller subs can have higher engagement and interaction.
- Check if it’s US-centric – Reddit is a global website, but some subs are very US-centric, so it’s worth checking whether the content is only for a US audience.
- Rules: All subreddits have to obey reddit’s reddiquette, but moderators can (and should) also impose their own rules. Stricter rules help keep the sub relevant.
- Active moderators: Moderators (or mods) are supposed to keep the sub on-topic and rule-abiding. Weekly updates/sticky posts are usually a sign of an active mod team.
Pro tip: Once you set up an account, download the Boost app if you use Android, or the Apollo app if you use iOS – they’re much better than the official Reddit app.
Some of the best subs to start following
If you’re interested in technology, the best place to start is r/Technology. With over 8 million members, it’s a really large sub, but it’s moderated well and the rules are enforced. There’s a sticky post for weekly discussion and plenty of engagement on posts. It is America-centric, but as so many tech topics are global, it’s still worth including. Other smaller subs worth checking out in the tech category include r/MachineLearning, r/tech and r/Futurology.
If you work in marketing, there are some great subs that you can use as a resource.
Try the small marketing communities at r/digital_marketing, r/DigitalMarketing, and r/AskMarketing for questions and discussions about the industry. If you’re interested in filming and videography, you might like the recommendations from our video production agency. They’re big fans of /r/editors as a useful resource for tips and advice. They also like r/cinematography, which is an active resource for cinematographers of all skill levels, and, for a bit of fun, r/praisethecameraman – a sub dedicated to good camera operators who keep a proper recording angle, regardless of the content itself.
There are loads of cute animal subs, too, for your downtime. Beyond the massive r/aww, try r/MasterReturns for videos and pictures of dogs (and other pets!) being reunited with their owners after an extended absence. Or you might like self-proclaimed ‘cutest subreddit on the internet’, r/tippytaps, filled with pets tippy tappying in excitement and happiness.
There are some other business subreddits worth checking out, too. r/business has tips from business owners as well as the top business stories from around the world. If you’re working at a startup, you’ll want to follow r/startups, the place to discuss startup problems and solutions. Similarly, r/smallbusiness is a great resource full of questions and answers about starting, owning, and growing a small business.