New blood for Car of the Year jury
The 2024 COTY Committee has announced its jury for the 38th year of the annual competition, bringing Gadget Wheels onto the panel.
The South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition has entered a new era of diversity and inclusion with the announcement by the 2024 COTY Committee of its jury for the 38th year of the annual competition.
The jury for this year’s competition includes seasoned professionals, maintaining the prestigious legacy, and vibrant newcomers injecting fresh enthusiasm. Among these is Gadget Wheels editor Sheryl Goldstuck, who has established herself in the past three years among South Africa’s leading motoring journalists. She brings a passion for automotive technology and in-depth expertise in evaluating car tech to the jury.
“This year’s jury promises unparalleled expertise and energy,” says Mabuyane Mabuza, chairperson of the 2023 and 2024 COTY Committee and vice-chairperson of the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ). “In a nod to continuity and excellence, a substantial portion of last year’s jury, known for their dedication and credibility, remains intact.”
Some time ago, the SAGMJ started recruiting a broader range of journalists. As the automotive landscape evolves, a younger generation of journalists has emerged, catering to customers who predominantly consume news online and prefer online transactions. This aligns with manufacturers’ strategies to stay current and reach a wider audience.
“Adding to this dynamic mix, we welcome the new jurors selected to join the esteemed ranks of COTY judges,” says Mabuza. “Their passion and excitement infuse a renewed spirit into our already elite group of jurors, ensuring a diverse and forward-thinking panel.”
Old Mutual Insure (OMI), the title sponsor of the COTY competition, has announced the sponsorship of official juror training through its newly established OMI COTY Academy.
The OMI COTY Academy will refresh jurors’ knowledge and skills, bringing new members up to speed on the COTY scoring system for consistent and reliable data. Industry stalwart Graham Eagle, who oversees the COTY scoring process, will conduct the training for this year’s competition. The OMI COTY Academy also emphasises road safety, aligning with OMI’s vision of safer roads. Philip Hull, an industry veteran, will share his wealth of knowledge on road safety with the expert juror group.
Says Garth Napier, MD of OMI: “This partnership not only enhances the skills of our jurors but also integrates a crucial focus on road safety, underlining our commitment to playing our part in ensuring safer roads. Renewing our sponsorship for a second year, we aim to enhance the competition and industry.”
The SAGMJ members played a pivotal role in electing jurors, both seasoned members and trainees, through a dedicated voting platform. The selection process is a fusion of peer voting and meticulous hand-picking by the COTY Committee, ensuring a robust and diverse representation.
The COTY Committee, consisting of Mabuyane Mabuza (chairperson), Lerato Matebese, Thami Masemola, Jason Woosey and Brenwin Naidu, has crafted a powerful and diverse jury for this year’s competition.The full juror list for the 2024 COTY competition is, in alphabetical order:
Jurors:
Azim Omar
Alan Rosenmeyer
Bernard Hellberg Jr
Brenwin Naidu
Carl Wepener
Colin Windell
Damian Adams
Fanelesibonge Bengu
Francisco Nwamba
Gugu Masuku
Ian McLaren
Janine van der Post
Jason Woosey
Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger
Kumbi Mtshakazi
Lawrence Smith
Lerato Matebese
Mabuyane Mabuza
Marnus Hattingh
Melinda Ferguson
Nafisa Akabor
Riyad Jaffer
Sean Nurse
Sibonelo Myeni
Sisanda Mbete
Thamsanqa Masemola
Vann van Staden
Ziphorah Masethe
Reserve Juror:
Jason Mayo
Associate Jurors:
Sheryl Goldstuck
Rebaneilwe Semakane
“The 2024 COTY Committee has recruited several respected journalists to join the jury,” says Mabuza. “This is one of the strongest and most diverse COTY juries ever assembled for the competition. Now the real work starts.”
Mabuza says that acknowledging the fast-paced developments in driver assist features, safety and technology, the mission as mobility journalists remains unwavering: to inform and educate.
“With innovations like hybrid and electric vehicles, customers face many choices, making our responsibility of awarding the best vehicles in South Africa more significant than ever.”
The 2024 COTY semi-finalists were unveiled on 19 December, with finalists to be announced at the end of January 2024. The winners will be revealed in early May.