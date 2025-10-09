Gadget of the Week: Ring raises the stakes

Photo courtesy Ring.com.

The Outdoor Cam Plus sharpens video quality and flexibility, but leaves privacy and pricing questions hanging, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is Outdoor Cam Plus?

Ring has long traded on its reputation for turning doorsteps into surveillance zones. The company’s latest release, the Outdoor Cam Plus with 2K video and a rechargeable battery, carries the same philosophy outdoors, this time with sharper vision and greater flexibility.

At face value, it is the most competent outdoor camera Ring has produced. Beneath that surface, it still suffers from the same unresolved questions that have plagued the brand since its earliest doorbells.

The Outdoor Cam Plus is built for households that want quick deployment rather than complex wiring. Its compact body mounts to a wall, a corner, or a roof overhang with minimal effort. Unlike the fixed, wired CCTV cameras installed by most security firms in South Africa, it has a more understated look.

That is part of the appeal: it looks discreet, but promises oversight. The new 2K sensor is meant to deliver the kind of detail that makes footage useful to police or security companies.

It does succeed in that regard. Previous Ring devices topped out at 1080p, which often meant that faces blurred at the moment the image was needed most. The upgrade to 2K is more than a spec bump. It allows zooming in on number plates and recognising clothing detail.

Night vision performance has also received attention. Earlier Ring cameras struggled with glare from outdoor lighting, creating washed-out faces that were as frustrating as low-resolution blur. The Outdoor Cam Plus handles contrasts better, balancing shadow and exposure with more accuracy. Motion-triggered spotlights reinforce this, startling intruders in the process. A camera may not prevent a break-in, but a burst of bright light often persuades opportunists to look elsewhere.

The power source is another highlight. Instead of demanding a fixed connection, the device runs on the same rechargeable pack used across Ring’s ecosystem. For those with multiple Ring products, this means batteries can be swapped out without downtime. For South African households enduring power challenges, the ability to hot-swap batteries makes practical sense. A solar accessory can be added to reduce charging frequency, but that is sold separately and depends heavily on placement.

Integration with the Ring app remains central to the experience. Setup is quick, zones for motion alerts can be defined with a few taps, and sensitivity can be adjusted to prevent cats or passing cars from generating endless notifications.

The app has matured over the years into a reliable dashboard, but it also remains stubbornly tied to a recurring subscription. Without Ring Protect, there is no meaningful way to store or review footage. The hardware works, but the experience feels deliberately hobbled without an ongoing fee. This has always been Ring’s Achilles heel: asking consumers to buy the device, then charging them again for the very function that makes it valuable.

Performance in real-world use is competent. Motion detection wakes the camera instantly, notifications arrive promptly, and the feed is crisp. Two-way audio is clearer than before, thanks to an improved microphone, although it remains a feature of questionable use. Few homeowners will feel inclined to yell at trespassers through a phone speaker. Still, it works as advertised, and it is one more layer in Ring’s argument for engagement.

Design remains deliberately understated. The unit is small, white, and unobtrusive. That makes it suitable for homes that prefer subtlety over deterrence. However, it also means it lacks the imposing presence of larger security cameras. The product attempts to be both domestic-friendly and security-relevant.

How much does the Outdoor Cam Plus cost?

The Ring Outdoor Cam Plus with 2K video retails in South Africa for R1999 at the Ring store (https://za-en.ring.com/products/outdoor-cam-plus-battery). It is available at a discount from stores like Incredible Connection. The figure excludes the optional solar panel, and it excludes the Ring Protect subscription, which starts from about R50 a month, although a 30day free trail subscription is included..

Why should you care about the Outdoor Cam Plus?

The Outdoor Cam Plus pushes consumer-grade surveillance closer to professional standards, without the complexity or aesthetic baggage of traditional CCTV. For South African households where security is a constant calculation, the ability to install a competent, flexible outdoor camera without paying an installer will appeal.

What are the biggest negatives?

Cloud storage is locked behind a subscription, leaving the hardware underpowered on its own.

The reliance on a single battery limits continuous operation without accessories.

Privacy remains a red flag, given the history of Ring footage in other markets.

What are the biggest positives?

The 2K resolution delivers significantly clearer and more usable video than past Ring devices.

Night vision and motion-activated spotlighting provide meaningful security value.

Installation and integration into the Ring ecosystem are straightforward, with hot-swappable batteries offering resilience during power interruptions.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.