New hope rises for escalators at OR Tambo airport

A familiar scene at OR Tambo Internation Airport's domestic departures. Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Long symbols of a faded airport, The airport’s unused toilets, escalators and travelators are being revived in a R14.5bn project, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

A few months ago, when Johannesburg was superficially spruced up for the G20 Summit, someone forgot the escalators.

Specifically, the escalators in the domestic departures area of OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA), that had been all but disused for years, retained their seemingly permanent “Maintenance in progress” signage. On the odd occasion, they actually functioned, but that always came as a surprise rather than being the routine experience it should be.

The escalators were symbolic of a deeper decay at OR Tambo airport, which has never recovered from the Covid shutdown, when facilities ranging from toilets to cool drink dispensers were allowed to deteriorate.

Little by little, the lights have been figuratively turned on again. Now, it seems, travellers comfort has finally surfaced among airport priorities.

This month, ORTIA announced I was making strong progress on its R14.5-billion five-year capital expenditure (CAPEX) programme.

“This strategic investment modernises key infrastructure, boosts operational reliability, and delivers a world-class experience for all travellers,” said the airport in a statement. “The current phase targets high-impact passenger areas, including refurbished escalators and travelators, new ergonomic seating, enhanced wayfinding signage, and durable tiling replacing carpets at all international boarding gates for a cleaner, contemporary look”

The airport authorities said they were responding directly to passenger feedback. In particular, ORTIA was accelerating a full refurbishment of terminal ablution facilities.

“At O.R. Tambo International Airport, we listen to our passengers,” said Jabu Khambule, regional general manager of ORTIA. “This programme directly addresses their expectations for facility standards, delivering infrastructure that meets global benchmarks.”

He said work resumed at full capacity after a brief pause for the G20 Leaders’ Summit and festive peak. State-of-the-art ablution facilities were now operational on the Ground Floor (Domestic Arrivals) and the Domestic Departures (near Central Security), supposedly featuring premium finishes that prioritise hygiene and comfort. Phase 1 of the ablution’s refurbishment project commenced on 1 June 2025 and will be completed at the end of March 2026.

“When phase 1 is completed, 90 individual toilets will be modernised,” said Khambule. “Phase 2, which focuses on 780 individual toilets, will commence in July 2026. Our planning will ensure minimal inconvenience to our valued passengers. We are working towards an airport that moves people efficiently while delivering comfort and excellence.”

We have seen major upgrades and refurbishments at ORT before. However, these projects seem to serve as a destination rather than a journey. It is essential that, once completed, the upgrades and repairs be seen as a departure point, from which the passenger experience must always be in focus, and not a final destination. In short, the pilots of this project must not, once again, disembark and go home as if their job is done. No matter how well the ablutions work.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.