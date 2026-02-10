African airports set for cloud-led shift

Photo courtesy AeroCloud.

A new tech partnership between Phungela and AeroCloud supports a transition to more agile, data-driven operating models.

African airports are being positioned to move away from legacy, siloed systems towards more agile, data-driven and predictive operating models through a new partnership aimed at modernising airport operations with cloud-based technology.

The initiative is driven by a partnership between Phungela, an African technology and consulting firm that supports public- and private-sector organisations with digital modernisation, and AeroCloud, a global provider of cloud-native airport operations software. Under the agreement, Phungela will act as the on-the-ground partner supporting the deployment of AeroCloud’s airport operations platform across Africa.

The shift is intended to improve efficiency, support passenger flow and unlock additional capacity without relying on major new infrastructure investments.

AeroCloud’s software is used at more than 80 airports globally and supports operations for over 78 airlines, with airport environments that collectively handle around 360-million passengers each year. The platform brings airport stakeholders together on a single operational system, enabling more efficient management of gates and stands while helping airports unlock additional capacity without large-scale infrastructure investment. Phungela will support implementation across the continent, drawing on its regional experience and delivery capability.

Under the partnership, Phungela will lead local market engagement, implementation, service delivery and ongoing support for airports across Africa, while AeroCloud will provide cloud-native hardware and software platform designed to optimise airport operations. The partnership is aimed at delivering end-to-end digital transformation that supports smarter decision-making, real-time visibility and improved coordination across airport stakeholders.

This aims to reinforce Phungela’s role as a strategic technology partner within Africa’s aviation ecosystem, supporting airports as they respond to increasing passenger volumes, operational complexity and the need for more agile, data-driven operations.

“Our partnership with AeroCloud positions Phungela at the forefront of aviation digital transformation in Africa,” says Nkululeko Mhlaba, Phungela CEO. “Airports are critical economic gateways, and the ability to operate efficiently, predictively and at scale is no longer optional.

“By combining our understanding of the African aviation landscape with AeroCloud’s cloud-native platform, we are enabling airports to modernise operations in a practical, scalable and future-ready way. This collaboration is about building long-term capability and delivering real operational impact on the ground.”

AeroCloud’s platform supports core airport operational functions including stand and gate management, passenger flow optimisation and real-time decision-making, helping airport teams unlock capacity and improve performance without large capital investments.

George Richardson, AeroCloud CEO and co-founder, says: “Partnering with Phungela is a natural and important step in our global growth journey. Airports do not just need innovative technology; they need trusted local partners who understand their operating environment. Phungela brings deep regional insight, strong delivery capability and a clear vision for digital transformation across Africa’s aviation sector. Together, we are well positioned to support airport operators as they move toward more modern, connected and resilient operations.”