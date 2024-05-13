Oracle drives Morocco AI for export

Photo by Israel Andrade on Unsplash

More than 1,000 new employees will develop cloud and AI solutions for global customers.

Oracle plans to grow its workforce in Morocco to 1,000 information technology (IT) professionals, in order to expand its research and development (R&D) capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

Oracle says this investment will accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies that help solve customer challenges worldwide. The announcement was made during the signing of a partnership by Ghita Mezzour, Morocco’s Minister in charge of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, with Oracle CEO Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle.

“Oracle’s R&D center in Casablanca has already played a critical role in creating technical breakthroughs, enhancing cybersecurity, and delivering impactful new AI capabilities,” said Catz. “By expanding our R&D presence in Morocco, we can further tap its deep talent pool to accelerate development of solutions that help our global customers grow their businesses and win in their industries.”

Mezzour said: “This ambitious project falls within the strategic and comprehensive Royal Vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI who called on encouraging Moroccan youth innovation and creativity. At this cutting-edge center, young Moroccans will be at the forefront of designing and developing innovative solutions, covering the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing and cybersecurity. These solutions will be deployed on a global scale, thus strengthening Morocco’s positioning as a regional digital hub.”

Oracle’s expansion follows the opening of its Morocco Development Center facility at Casanearshore Park in Casablanca, where researchers use Oracle’s cloud, AI, and machine learning technologies to tackle the most pressing challenges facing business, science, and the public sector.

An estimated 40 percent of the new positions will be located outside the regions of greater Casablanca and Rabat-Salé-Kenitra to offer opportunities across the country including new Oracle offices in Agadir this year and Northern Morocco in the next two years.

