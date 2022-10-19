Oracle and Nvidia to accelerate artificial intelligence

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As two of the world’s tech giants enhance their collaboration, one of the biggest beneficiaries will be the health sector

Nvidia, regarded as world leader in computer chips for artificial intelligence (AI), has entered a multi-year partnership with Oracle to help customers solve business challenges with “accelerated computing”. The collaboration will see Nvidia’s full computing stack — from graphics processing units (GPUs) to systems to software — roped into Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

OCI will add tens of thousands more NVIDIA GPUs to its capacity, combining it with AI cloud infrastructure to provide enterprises with a broad portfolio of options for AI training at scale.

“To drive long-term success in today’s business environment, organisations need answers and insight faster than ever,” said Oracle CEO Safra Catz during a keynote address at Oracle CloudWorld in Las Vegas this week. “Our expanded alliance with Nvidia will deliver the best of both companies’ expertise to help customers across industries – from healthcare and manufacturing to telecommunications and financial services – overcome the multitude of challenges they face.”

Accelerated computing and AI are key to tackling rising costs in every aspect of operating businesses, said Jensen Huang, CEO and founder of Nvidia, who joined Catz in discussion during the keynote.

“Enterprises are increasingly turning to cloud-first AI strategies that enable fast development and scalable deployment,” he said. “Our partnership with Oracle will put Nvidia AI within easy reach for thousands of companies.”

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang with Oracle CEO Safra Catz

The Nvidia AI Enterprise platform includes processing engines for each step of the AI workflow, from data processing and AI model training to simulation and large-scale deployment. It enables organizations to develop predictive models to automate business processes and gain rapid business insights with applications such as conversational AI, recommender systems, and computer vision.

Oracle and Nvidia are also collaborating on new AI-accelerated Oracle Cerner offerings for healthcare, which span analytics, clinical solutions, operations, and patient management systems. Oracle will also roll out Nvidia Clara, a healthcare AI framework for medical imaging and drug discovery.

Catz said the capability of current software and hardware coming to the cloud, “is something we’ve dreamed about since our early days … One of the most critical areas is saving lives.”

Said Huang: “We can now use AI to understand the language of proteins and chemicals, all the way to gene screening and quantum chemistry — amazing breakthroughs are happening now.

“Data that you harness to find patterns and relationships can automate the way you work and the products and services you deliver — the next ten years will be some of the most exciting times in our industry. I’m confident all workloads will be accelerated for better performance, to drive costs out and for energy efficiency.”

He cited the automotive industry becoming a tech industry.

“We see this all over with big breakthroughs in natural language processing and large language models that can encode human knowledge to apply to all kinds of skills they were never trained to do.”