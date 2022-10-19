African CS:GO finals set for rAge

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Intel Africa Masters will be the largest CS:GO cross-continent competition yet in Africa

Over the last 20 years, rAge Expo has built, hosted, and grown many of South Africa’s biggest esports events. rAge 2022 will once again deliver, with Intel confirming that the brand is on board as a major sponsor for this year’s event. More significantly, the Intel Africa Masters CS:GO tournament finals will take place at the new home of #rAgeExpo2022, the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, this December.

“This is the largest CS:GO cross-continent competition in Africa to date,” says Michael James, project director of rAge. “With a $30 000 prize pool on offer, the competition will be fierce, and we can’t wait to host the finals.

It’s going to be awesome getting together again in person watching a live tournament of this calibre.”

Since 2006 ,Intel has sponsored the Intel Extreme Masters, a global gaming tournament that sees the best of the best CS:GO teams battle it out around the world. African teams have, for the most part, not featured in this competition.

As a result, Intel has launched the inaugural Intel Africa Masters, a gaming tournament designed by Africans for Africans. Intel has identified the need to invest in the African gaming community to provide African gamers with a platform to showcase their talent.

Nitesh Doolabh, Intel country lead for South Africa, says: “The tournament provides a platform to get African Gamers out of isolation from their local country bubbles and start competing internationally.

“The partnership between Intel, rAge and Mettlestate will go a long way towards creating more opportunities for teams and players. By introducing Intel Africa Masters, a potential “path to pro” can be forged.”

