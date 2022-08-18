Oppos triple threat, new smartphones introduced to South Africa

Within the context of the challenging economic times we are living in, Oppo is excited to announce the launch of the latest additions to its A-Series phone range in South Africa. The new mid- tier A57, A57s and the A77 5G are affordable devices offering incredible levels of tech for their respective prices. These provide a solid, functional yet hi-tech solution to consumers navigating work and life, enabling them to operate whether working from home or from the office.

With long-lasting 5000mAh batteries the new A-Series phones can easily withstand the daily disruptions load-shedding is causing in South Africa. Built-in 33W SUPERVOOC flash charging capabilities enable 50% battery charges in 30 minutes and full charges over an hour. A 5-minute charge is enough for 1.68 hours of YouTube streaming, while a full charge lasts for 15 hours of streaming or up to 12.7 days in standby. The reality is that, with the lack of a dependable and consistent electricity supply, and the exhaustive cost of other power solutions, consumers need a device that goes further, for longer, and can get back up and running quickly.

Oppo’s Super Night-time Standby technology means the phones will only lose 2% charge overnight. Plug in instead and Oppo’s Optimised Night Charging uses an AI algorithm to learn the user’s daily routine, to work out when to recharge the battery in order to maintain peak battery health.

Colour-Rich Displays make games, movies and photos rich, vivid and captivating. All three devices are equipped with Bright Modes for a whopping 600 nits of screen brightness to keep the display clear and vibrant in broad daylight.

Oppo has partnered with sound enhancement specialist Dirac to design surround sound ringtones to show off the power of the devices’ Ultra-Linear Stereo Speaker arrays. These speakers also improve bass response and increase maximum volume to add impact to movies and games, while stereo sound fields enhance immersion. Ultra Volume mode boosts top volume by a further 44% to deal with noisy parties and help cater for those with hearing impairments.

The advanced features of the Oppo A77 5G camera make use of the added power of a next-generation MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC (system on a chip). Its 108MP Upscaling Dual Camera has an additional depth sensor for background-blurred images, perfect for eye-catching portraits of friends and family.

The A57 and A57s both employ MediaTek Helio G35 processors and have 13MP and ultra-high resolution 50MP cameras respectively. Portrait modes use the 2MP depth sensor to create a bokeh effect, blurring out the background for a dramatic and artistic look. Photos of friends and family benefit from the 8MP selfie cameras and AI Portrait Retouching. This allows the photographer to tweak skin complexion and detail in seconds for ready-to-share portraits.

Everyone is a content creator today and the mobile device continues to be the most accessible device to create with, as it is always on hand. Even if one is not creating content commercially, documenting life is an integral part of how consumers live today, from video at a concert or a child’s birthday party to photographs of the perfect sunset or an exquisite plate of food at a restaurant.

All three phones come with Oppo famed Glow design which emulates a galaxy of tiny sparkling stars thanks to countless shining nano-size crystals under a smooth, matte surface. This design starts with a cut glass mould, selected from hundreds of prototypes for its perfect crystalline structure and optimal thickness.

The A57 is offered in a choice of Glowing Green or Sky Blue finishes, while the A57s features a Sky Blue colourway turning these crystals into a twinkling twilight sky. A Starry Black option takes to space with a darker colour tone.

The Midnight Black colourway on the A77 5G embraces an intergalactic style with a subtle gradient that, at the phone’s bottom, embeds the glittering star effect in a canvas of black. Oppo’s Ocean Blue finish sees more colour enter, with an attractive blue to blue-grey gradient.

The A57, A57s and A77 5G all feature Oppo’s carefully tailored ColorOS 12.1 operating system with AI System Booster technology. This technology uses AI performance management for the smoothest performance in everything from basic system navigation to high-end gaming.

ColorOS 12.1 is packed with enhancements that offer shortcuts for users’ daily workflows. The Three-Finger Translate with Google Lens co-developed with Google allows screenshots to be captured in a flash, and will translate on-screen text with a single button press using the power of Google Lens. FlexDrop allows apps to run full-screen, or in a smaller window for true power-user multi-tasking.

Market Availability

The Oppo A57 will retail from R4,499 cash or R269 per month on contract. It will be available in Glowing Green or Sky Blue with optional 4GB + 64GB / 4GB + 128GB storage configurations.

The Oppo A57s will retail from R5,499 cash or R329 per month on contract and will be available in Sky Blue, Starry Black and Sunset Orange with the same storage configurations as the A57.

Oppo A77 5G will retail from R8,999 cash or R499 per month on contract, and will come in two colors – Midnight Black and Ocean Blue with a 6GB + 128GB storage capacity, to suit the widest possible range of budgets.

The A57, A57s and A77 will be available for purchase or through contract starting this week, 15 August.