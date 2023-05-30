Gadget of the Week: A flipping fun phone

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new Oppo Find N2 Flip gives the brand a seat at the main table of foldable phones, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

Oppo has made a big impact on the South African smartphone market, but has tended to hold back on its flagship devices as it clawed out market share in the mid and mid-high ranges. In particular, its premium Find range was nowhere to be found in this country.

That has all changed.

The Find N2 Flip marks both Oppo’s entry into the premium foldable device market and the first Find model to be launched here. Oppo says it is designed to set a new standard for smartphone innovation in 2023, with a vertical folding design.

As such, it is very similar to the Samsung Z Flip 4 launched last year, even down to the “Flip” label. The unfolded display is similar, at 6.8-inches on the N2 and 6.7-inches on the Flip 4. But that is where most comparisons end. The Find N2 wipes the floor with the Z Flip 4 on rear camera, selfie camera, storage and battery power. When folded, it has a 3.2-inch display compared to the 1.9-inch window on the Z. Its 1080 x 2520 resolution is similar, as is the 120Hz screen refresh rate.

It falls short on wireless charging, which is not supported, but makes up for it with 44W fast charging of the 4300mAh battery, promising 50% charge in 23 minutes. It comes with a 67W SuperVooc charger in the box, once again setting it apart from any Samsung device, and delivering about two days life with normal use. That said, it does cost about a third more than the Z Flip 4.

The camera system is co-developed with Hasselblad Camera, and offers natural colour calibration and dual preview capabilities. The main camera comprises a 50 MP, f/1.8 wide-angle and 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens, while the selfie camera, accessible when the phone is open, is a generous 32 MP, f/2.4 wide-angle lens. The main camera offers 4K video, and the selfie camera high-definition.

On a foldable, the the most important feature is probably the hinge. Oppo gets it right with a Flexion Hinge and what it calls FlexForm Mode to offer flexibility and stability for various use cases, including low-angle shooting and hands-free video calling. However, it cannot hold its position when hands-free and the top screen is moved much past a 90 degree angle – gravity works against anything more than 100 degrees.

That said, it is a fun phone that will turn heads as much as it turns shooting angles, and is compact enough for the smallest purse or pocket.

What does it cost?

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is available at all network providers from R1199 a month.

Why should you care?

The Find N2 Flip sets a new standard for compact foldable smartphones with stylish design, advanced camera capabilities, long battery life, and innovative features. While it may not be the best foldable phone on the market – the Huawei Mate X3 and Samsung Fold4 are in a different league – it leads in its sub-category, giving it a seat at the main table of foldable handsets.

“We created this device to set the new premium standard for innovation worldwide,” says

Liam Faurie, head of operations and go-to markets for Oppo South Africa. “The OPPO Find N2 Flip is the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience.

“We continue to set the bar in the use of artificial intelligence, the internet of things and 5G technologies to be inclusive and accessible, empowering an intelligent, sustainable and connected society. The Find N2 Flip is a testament to Oppo’s commitment to offering luxury, premium and tech-smart devices that are user-friendly and provide an exceptional user experience.”

What are the biggest negatives?

The price is high, at around R28,000 when bought outright, compared to R19,000 for its main rival. Not for the budget-conscious.

While the device has proven its toughness in folding tests, the folding mechanism does not feel firm enough for long-term durability.

What are the biggest positives?

Stylish design and innovation.

High-quality camera system with dual preview capabilities.

Long battery life and fast charging.

* Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter on @art2gee