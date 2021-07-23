Online car searches top 319m in 6 months

During the first half of 2021, an all-time record high of over 319-million online vehicle searches were conducted by South African consumers. During this period, more than 51-million searches were conducted by body type.

This is revealed in the 2021 AutoTrader Mid-Year Industry Report , which contains insights into a range of trends, from the supply of used cars to the increasing demand for electric vehicles.

AutoTrader CEO George Mienie says the report comes at a pivotal time for car manufacturers and car dealers alike: “Following the recovery of a disrupted South African auto market, the industry focus now needs to shift to forging a path towards the new normal, one that ensures sustainability for the long term.

“Car shopping behavioural patterns and journeys were analysed, leading to insights into which makes, models and for the first time in South Africa, which variants (including trim level data) have become important to car-buying consumers,” says Mienie.

This 56-page report includes the following insights:

BMW is the most searched for and also the most viewed used car brand.

The most searched for model is the Toyota Hilux. It’s also the most enquired on vehicle.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is the most searched for individual variant.

Sport utility vehicles (SUVs) have the highest number of body type searches.

Toyota is the most enquired on brand.

The average price of a used vehicle in the first half of 2021 was R389,145 with an average mileage of 77,830 km.

The most listed car is the Volkswagen Polo.

A substantial portion of the report is dedicated to electric vehicles (EVs). Local interest has significantly increased into what is undoubtedly the future of cars. The report reveals that a 211% increase in EV consideration (searches) and a 234% increase in EV Consumer Advert Views was recorded, dominated by the BMW i3, Porsche Taycan and Jaguar I-Pace.

Download the full report here.