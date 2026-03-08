‘Nova Drift’ launches space combat on mobile

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The ship-crafting space shooter Nova Drift will launch on iOS and Android tomorrow (10 March 2026). The mobile release brings the classic arcade-inspired roguelike to smartphones with a touch-control scheme designed for mobile play, alongside support for mobile gamepads and performance optimisations.

Nova Drift combines space combat with action roleplaying mechanics that emphasise build crafting and deep customisation. Players can control a bio-mechanical ship that evolves as enemies are defeated, allowing a build to develop from its initial concept to a fully realised strategy within a single session.

The game began development in 2014 and entered Early Access in 2019. Continuous improvements, new features and polish followed during development, culminating in a full version 1.0 release on PC in late 2024. During this period, the title helped popularise both the roguelike and survivors-like genres.

Each playthrough is randomly generated, creating unpredictable battles and varied runs. Sessions are designed to be quick, enabling players to experiment with builds and strategies while continuing into endless gameplay modes.

More than 200 modular upgrades can be unlocked over time, allowing players to customise their ship in numerous ways. Weapon, shield and body configurations offer different approaches to combat. Options include using a Thermal Lance that channels heat to weaken enemies, deploying monomolecular swords capable of parrying projectiles, teleporting when shields break with the Warp shield, or burning enemies within range using the Halo shield.

Body types further alter gameplay styles. Carrier allows players to command a legion of swarm constructs, Leviathan transforms the ship into a growing serpent that damages enemies through movement, and Firefly uses powerful thrusters to burn targets.

Additional super modifications can dramatically alter weapons and abilities. Barrage can transform any weapon into a rapid-fire attack, Singular Strike fuses projectiles into a single powerful shot, and Sanctuary converts the shield into a large roving bubble that grants increased power while inside.

Several gameplay modes are available, including Endless mode, which allows players to push their build beyond the main victory condition. Draft mode places players deep in enemy territory with a pre-constructed build, while Wild Metamorphosis introduces a more challenging rogue-like experience with powerful transformative modifications.

Nova Drift was developed by the independent studio Chimeric, led by Jeffrey Nielson, with music and promotional support provided by Pixeljam.