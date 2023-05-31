Omoda goes electric

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new brand in the Chery Group has launched an electric version of its SUV, the Omoda C5 EV.

The Chery Group’s new brand, Omoda, has launched an electric version of its Omoda C5 SUV and is considering a South African release.

First unveiled at the recent Shanghai Auto Show, the Omoda C5 EV has the same dimensions as its petrol-powered siblings, with styling updates to fit its clean energy credentials.

A new front replaces the grille with a sleek, aerodynamic design with no openings for airflow to a radiator.

“The Omoda C5 EV is not merely a concept,” says Tony Liu, executive deputy general manager of Omoda South Africa. “The first left-hand drive models have already been shipped to destinations across the world. The model is under study for South Africa and other right-hand drive countries like Australia, and we look forward to testing the model on local soil.”

One of the reasons why Omoda has been able to transition from internal combustion engines to electric propulsion in the OMODA C5, the company says, is its next-generation platform.

Unlike many other vehicle manufacturers that have to redesign their vehicle architecture to accommodate an electric motor and battery, the Omoda C5 platform has been created with various propulsion in mind. That means the EV will offer the same interior space and driving dynamics as the turbo-petrol C5, despite a completely different drivetrain setup.

It also means that Omoda will be able to offer hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the C5 or other models in the future.