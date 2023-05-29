Wheels of the Week: High-tech comes to Citroen hatchback

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new Citroen C3 shows that high-tech features are steadily moving into lower-end cars, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Citroen C3 is one of the first low-to-mid-range cars I have seen described as “smartphone friendly”. It promises seamless connectivity, and that was the first thing I tested. Sure enough, my phone’s Android Auto connected without cables to the onboard infotainment system. It is a good example of high-tech features steadily moving into lower-end cars.

The Citroen C3 is a small hatchback that is available with a manual transmission in South Africa. It is powered by a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine. The manual transmission has a five-speed unit that is smooth and easy to use. The manual transmission helps to keep fuel consumption down, and the C3 is rated at 5.6 l/100 km in the city and 4.5 l/100 km on the highway.

The vehicle is a comfortable ride. The steering is light and easy to use, and the car is easy to park. The interior of the C3 has a modern design with orange or black finishings. The seats are firm, and there is plenty of space for passengers and cargo.

The C3 comes standard with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, claimed to be the largest in a hatch, along with Apple Car Play or Android Auto. The connection can be made both wirelessly or through a USB A cable, which also charges the smartphone. Alternatively, one can choose simply to use Bluetooth for phone calls.

For the driver a 7-inch colour screen provides six modes for displaying vehicle information, trip monitoring, fuel consumption and tyre pressure, with settings controls on a tilt-adjustable steering wheel.

It is well-equipped, comfortable, and fuel-efficient. The manual transmission is a good choice for those who want a car that is easy to drive and fuel-efficient. It has SUV styling and the ride height is 180mm off the ground, meaning there is no car scraping when going over high-speed bumps.

The C3 has been awarded a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

Pricing: The Citroen C3 manual transmission is available in a choice of four colours or combinations of those colours, and starts at R 249,900, making it good value for money.