Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Made in the city for the city”, the “quadricycle” expands mobility and freedom to the youngest customers.

Fiat has unveiled the name and first image of its new sustainable urban mobility solution: the Topolino.

The electric Fiat Topolino quadricycle is aimed at expanding urban electric mobility and harnessing the optimism of its namesake: Topolino is Italian for Mickey Mouse.

It also draws on the heritage of the original Fiat 500, the iconic car that revolutionised the concept of the motor vehicle from 1936 to 1955. Commonly known as “Topolino”, the Fiat 500 literally invented the idea of mobility for the people.

The new Topolino has been designed for a wide audience, including the youngest customers, families and city lovers. It is suitable for the city and people looking for a sustainable and fresh mobility solution.

The upcoming launch marks another step in the brand’s push towards electrification and is in line with Fiat’s vision: “It’s only green when it’s green for all”.