Old school is history
As South Africa goes into lockdown, the quest begins for new ways of teaching and learning, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
It happened so suddenly. One week schools and universities were considering their options if a “worst case scenario” forced them to shut down campuses. The next they were scrambling to adapt to an utterly changed world.
Many universities had for some time used online lectures to augment teaching, but primarily in the form of recorded lectures that could then be viewed at any time. The concept of “Moocs”, for “massive open online courses”, brought free online university courses to the world, and is now dominated by commercial offerings like Udemy and Coursera. Many traditional universities launched online offshoots as they embraced Mooc thinking.
Some schools referred their students to the likes of Khan Academy to revise or learn ideas they couldn’t grasp in class. Many embraced Google Classroom for assignments or Apple Teacher for extending lessons.
But it is hard to find any physical university or school that was fully prepared for the scale and scope of the shutdown that occurred in a wave across the world over the past month. Most scrambled to adapt their courses to a combination of live and recorded lectures and teaching sessions, but were still left floundering when practical and physical participation was required.
In South Africa, the government provided a convenient escape clause, declaring an early school holiday. It meant that those schools with the means could start devising online teaching programmes that would, with luck and a great deal of expertise, be ready when the new term was due to start.
Sadly, the vast majority of South African schools do not have that luxury: the schools themselves are not equipped for digital teaching, both due to lack of training an lack of resources, and the students simply do not have the means to learn remotely. A decade-and-a-half of dithering over wireless spectrum allocation has made sure that data costs remain too high, coverage to spotty, and technology too inaccessible, to allow for a universal digital education culture.
We cannot underestimate the challenge, now or for the future: the crisis has revealed how utterly unprepared the schooling system has been all along for the future world of work. It has also revealed how utterly essential it is to prepare for that future.
However, we do not have to blunder blindly into fumbled new models and uncertain new techniques. Numerous case studies have evolved over the years, and a vast body of best practice is available.
Beware the ‘Coronavirus Finder’
The infamous Ginp banking Trojan, which acquired the ability to insert fake text messages into the inbox of a regular SMS app back in March, has now acquired a new functionality—one that takes advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Once downloaded on a victim’s phone, the Ginp Trojan can receive a command from the attacker to open a webpage titled “Coronavirus Finder”, which claims there are people nearby infected with the COVID-19 virus. In order to learn where these individuals are, the victim is asked to pay .75 euros. If the victim agrees, he or she is transferred to a payment page. Once the payment details have been entered, however, the victim is neither charged this sum nor does he or she receive any information about those “infected”. Instead, their credit card information has just been handed over to cybercriminals.
Ginp is a Trojan that has rapidly evolved since it first appeared, consistently acquiring new capabilities. In addition, while in the past the targets have primarily been residents of Spain, the name of this latest version suggests the attackers are planning to target other countries.
“Cybercriminals have, for months, attempted to take advantage of the Coronavirus crisis by launching phishing attacks and creating Coronavirus-themed malware,” says Alexander Eremin, security expert at Kaspersky. “This is the first time, though, we’ve seen a banking Trojan attempting to capitalise on the pandemic. It’s alarming, particularly since Ginp is such an effective Trojan. We encourage Android users to be particularly vigilant at this time—pop-ups, unfamiliar webpages, and spontaneous messages about Coronavirus should always be viewed skeptically.”
Read more about Ginp on Kaspersky Daily.
To reduce the risk of being exposed to Ginp or other banking Trojans, Kaspersky experts recommend:
- Only download apps from the official Android Stores.
- Don’t click on suspicious links and never give away sensitive information, such as passwords or credit card information.
- Install a reliable security solution on your phone, like Kaspersky Internet Security for Android, that protects from a wide range of threats including banking Trojans
How to secure remote workers
By DOROS HADJIZENONOS, regional sales director at Fortinet
For many organisations, the need to suddenly enable a remote workforce at scale has overtaken long-term plans they may have had to gradually extend remote work capacity. In a such context, time is of the essence, and security must be the cornerstone of business continuity and remote work programmes. Here are factors every organisation should consider to support a secure move of traditional on-site workers to remote locations:
- Educate employees about the new risks facing them as they work from remote locations. Ensure that all are apprised of the risk of phishing attacks and the need to work only through authorised, secure corporate channels.
- Every newly-remote worker should have a secure device and access to email, internet, teleconferencing, limited file sharing, and function-specific capabilities from their remote work site. They also require access to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications in the cloud, such as Microsoft Office 365. Ensure that all users have a laptop loaded with all of the essential applications they need to do their job.
- Ensure that all remote user devices have a pre-configured client to provide VPN connectivity to corporate headquarters.
- Use multi-factor authentication to prevent cybercriminals from using stolen passwords to access networked resources. To further secure access, issue each user with a secure authentication token, be it a physical device (such as a key fob), or software-based (like a phone app), for an additional layer of validation when making a VPN connection or logging into the network.
- Remote workers who require advanced access to network resources to do their jobs, such as systems administrators, support technicians, emergency personnel, and executive management teams, may require additional authentication and security layers. Pre-configured wireless access points enable secure connectivity from a user’s remote location to the corporate network through a reliable, secure tunnel. For a more secure connection, a wireless access point can be combined with a desktop-based next-generation firewall to enable persistent connections, advanced admission control, and a full spectrum of advanced security services, including Data Loss Prevention. These users also require a telephony solution that supports voice over IP (VoIP) to ensure secure communications. Both physical and soft client models are available that enable users to make or receive calls, access voicemail, check call history, and search the organization’s directory.
- A secure and scalable headend will be needed to ensure that the sudden increase of remote workers needing access to network resources can be accommodated. A central authentication service connected to the network’s active directory, LDAP, and Radius enables remote workers to securely connect to network services at scale. This solution should also support single sign-on services, certificate management, and guest management.
- A next generation firewall should be in place to securely terminate VPN connections, provide advanced threat protection – including the analysis of malware and other suspicious content.
- In a sandboxed environment, with high-performance inspection of clear-text and encrypted traffic. Inspection of encrypted data is extremely processor-intensive, so advanced security processors designed for this purpose are necessary to avoid a bottleneck.
To ensure business as usual with minimal – or no – break in services, solutions must be easily deployable and configurable, ideally with zero-touch provisioning, to support a quick transition to a remote. At the same time, they must deliver full security visibility and control regardless of their deployment environment. This ensures that your organisation can quickly respond with minimal impact on productivity and profitability.