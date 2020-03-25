Featured
Remote workforce rewrites rules for brand health
By PAULA SARTINI, founder and CEO at BrandQuantum
Technologies have been gearing us up for the remote workforce for years, providing solutions that can equip employees to work from anywhere in the world. However, according to Owl Labs 2019 State of Remote Work report until now only 44% of global companies have embraced the remote workforce. The notion of work from home has never been practised to the extent that the current situation calls for it to be.
On the back of the news that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a global pandemic and President Cyril Ramaphosa setting the scene for South Africans to take precautions to protect themselves and their families from contracting the virus, drastic measures have been put in place. Businesses have responded to the news responsibly with many organisations calling for employees to stay safe and work from home.
Many employees today already have laptops, high-speed internet connectivity and access to networks via the cloud to perform their daily tasks remotely. However, are they equipped to deliver consistent brand experiences that customers have come to expect when dealing with the organisation?
Having invested significantly into their brands for years, companies need to put the best interests of their employees and customers at heart but not at the detriment of their brands. As such employees should be equipped with tools that will help them to meet customer’s needs seamlessly and deliver consistent brand experiences in every email and document sent to clients wherever they are working from.
There are several measures that companies should put in place to secure their brand and deliver a consistent experience in all customer and employee engagements whether working remotely or not.
Always on brand wherever you are
To help employees to deliver consistent experiences in every email, they must have a professional and consistent email signature that is used across the company so that all correspondence that employees send out is consistently branded.
Further, the body of the emails should be on-brand using the same font and colour across the company. It is also recommended to have pre-developed and pre-approved content available and easily accessible for employees to insert into emails while working remotely. This requires minimal input and keeps the brand integrity in every communication.
Employees should have access to the latest company letterheads, templates, documents and presentations that are required for client communication. If documents are updated while the employees are working remotely, the latest versions should be easy-to-access without the need for a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and employees should feel comfortable that they are sending their customers the most up-to-date information at all times.
Up to date employee communications
Working remotely can impact on employee communication with CoSo Cloud finding that more than half of remote employees feel disconnected from those employees working in offices.
When employees are separate from the company it is critical they are kept up to date on all important company news and information throughout the day to prevent them from becoming disconnected and uncoordinated. An employee communication tool should be used to broadcast information to employees throughout the day and keep them informed about company news.
It would also be valuable to share updates on topical issues such as the latest coronavirus stats regularly via the broadcast tool to minimise the amount of time employees would otherwise spend looking for the information themselves.
Keeping security intact
Having a remote workforce means that companies need to put stringent security measures in place that can protect their data at all times. Yet according to GetApp workers working from remote locations often receive confidential business data but less than half of these employees have received proper internet security training.
To avoid financial and brand damage, companies need to incorporate layered security to help prevent customers and employees from falling victim to email scams, particularly while working with a remote workforce. Centrally managed, tamperproof email signatures are also a first step in helping to prevent fraudulent emails from being sent on behalf of a company. Built-in email verification would also benefit the company and email recipients and give them added peace of mind that emails are authentic.
However, more than this, companies need to have segmentation of risk built into their email branding solution to safeguard customer and company information at all times, particularly when employees are working remotely. This is key to preventing security breaches.
Consistent experiences are crucial
Companies already have many of the basics in place to enable a remote workforce but they need to have measures in place to protect their employees and customer’s data and their brand. The remote workforce opens up huge opportunities for inconsistencies and uncertainty which need to be limited during a pandemic when consistency provides the familiarity customers are seeking. As such the customer experience has to be nurtured at this time and employees need to be empowered to continue to deliver on-brand experiences wherever they may be working from.
BrandQuantum is a South African company and its software solutions are available to companies worldwide. It assists companies to overcome the challenges they face in today’s digital age, with brand consistency, compliance and security. The company offers a range of brand compliance software solutions including BrandOffice, BrandMail, BrandView, BrandStream and BrandInsight.
Old school is history
As South Africa goes into lockdown, the quest begins for new ways of teaching and learning, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
It happened so suddenly. One week schools and universities were considering their options if a “worst case scenario” forced them to shut down campuses. The next they were scrambling to adapt to an utterly changed world.
Many universities had for some time used online lectures to augment teaching, but primarily in the form of recorded lectures that could then be viewed at any time. The concept of “Moocs”, for “massive open online courses”, brought free online university courses to the world, and is now dominated by commercial offerings like Udemy and Coursera. Many traditional universities launched online offshoots as they embraced Mooc thinking.
Some schools referred their students to the likes of Khan Academy to revise or learn ideas they couldn’t grasp in class. Many embraced Google Classroom for assignments or Apple Teacher for extending lessons.
But it is hard to find any physical university or school that was fully prepared for the scale and scope of the shutdown that occurred in a wave across the world over the past month. Most scrambled to adapt their courses to a combination of live and recorded lectures and teaching sessions, but were still left floundering when practical and physical participation was required.
In South Africa, the government provided a convenient escape clause, declaring an early school holiday. It meant that those schools with the means could start devising online teaching programmes that would, with luck and a great deal of expertise, be ready when the new term was due to start.
Sadly, the vast majority of South African schools do not have that luxury: the schools themselves are not equipped for digital teaching, both due to lack of training an lack of resources, and the students simply do not have the means to learn remotely. A decade-and-a-half of dithering over wireless spectrum allocation has made sure that data costs remain too high, coverage to spotty, and technology too inaccessible, to allow for a universal digital education culture.
We cannot underestimate the challenge, now or for the future: the crisis has revealed how utterly unprepared the schooling system has been all along for the future world of work. It has also revealed how utterly essential it is to prepare for that future.
However, we do not have to blunder blindly into fumbled new models and uncertain new techniques. Numerous case studies have evolved over the years, and a vast body of best practice is available.
Read more on the next page about how difficult online education is to implement in many parts of the work, and how curricula must change.
Beware the ‘Coronavirus Finder’
The infamous Ginp banking Trojan, which acquired the ability to insert fake text messages into the inbox of a regular SMS app back in March, has now acquired a new functionality—one that takes advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Once downloaded on a victim’s phone, the Ginp Trojan can receive a command from the attacker to open a webpage titled “Coronavirus Finder”, which claims there are people nearby infected with the COVID-19 virus. In order to learn where these individuals are, the victim is asked to pay .75 euros. If the victim agrees, he or she is transferred to a payment page. Once the payment details have been entered, however, the victim is neither charged this sum nor does he or she receive any information about those “infected”. Instead, their credit card information has just been handed over to cybercriminals.
Ginp is a Trojan that has rapidly evolved since it first appeared, consistently acquiring new capabilities. In addition, while in the past the targets have primarily been residents of Spain, the name of this latest version suggests the attackers are planning to target other countries.
“Cybercriminals have, for months, attempted to take advantage of the Coronavirus crisis by launching phishing attacks and creating Coronavirus-themed malware,” says Alexander Eremin, security expert at Kaspersky. “This is the first time, though, we’ve seen a banking Trojan attempting to capitalise on the pandemic. It’s alarming, particularly since Ginp is such an effective Trojan. We encourage Android users to be particularly vigilant at this time—pop-ups, unfamiliar webpages, and spontaneous messages about Coronavirus should always be viewed skeptically.”
To reduce the risk of being exposed to Ginp or other banking Trojans, Kaspersky experts recommend:
- Only download apps from the official Android Stores.
- Don’t click on suspicious links and never give away sensitive information, such as passwords or credit card information.
- Install a reliable security solution on your phone, like Kaspersky Internet Security for Android, that protects from a wide range of threats including banking Trojans