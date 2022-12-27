Smartphones can match your style

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

If your 2023 new year’s resolutions don’t include a smartphone, Huawei has some suggestions.

New year’s resolutions have been set, but most probably have not included their smartphones in their plans – especially not in finding one that complements their style.

According to Huawei, two of the current nova model series are powerfully geared to matching needs and lifestyles. Here are their top recommendations:

Huawei nova 9 series: Content and entertainment

The Huawei nova 9 inherits the nova Series’ aesthetic and sophisticated design, with powerful performance and features that assist users to capture and create exceptional content.

The Huawei nova 9SE allows more possibilities for vlogging. It features a 108MP high-res camera and 66 W Huawei SuperCharge, ensuring non-stop quality photos. With front and rear dual view video, one can shoot videos that bring memorable interactions to life. By recording from both the rear and front cameras, the user can capture their reaction to the scene unfolding before them.

Huawei nova 10 Series: Camera quality

The Huawei nova 10 Series was designed to complement the fashionable lifestyles and trending aesthetics of the youth.

Both the Huawei nova 10 and Huawei nova 10 Pro use upgraded Huawei Multi-Vison photography and 60MP Front ultra-wide cameras to capture more of what the human eye can see.

The Huawei nova 10SE front/rear dual-view video captures the scene around you and yourself simultaneously. The feature enables one to split the screen of the smartphone and document what’s in front, while recording response and expressions behind the screen.

The full package

Huawei nova handsets offer AI features, multi-device capabilities, fast charging, exceptional cameras and stylish design.

To help make the right choice, visit the official Huawei Online Store, to get full specifications on nova devices.55