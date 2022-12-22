Huawei’s guide to gifts for the tech-savvy this Christmas

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Buying a gift for the tech-savvy can be a challenge, but it is easily met, says Huawei.

Buying a present for a tech enthusiast this Christmas? The right tech product could be ideal for the average user, and a dream come true for gadget lovers. That means why careful consideration is needed.

To help make the choice, Huawei has compiled the following guide to stylish laptops, smartphones and wearables that could fit your gifting needs.

The HUAWEI MateBook Series with 12th Gen Core

Possibilities are endless when you have a laptop that works smarter, not harder. University or college is the time that many start seeing the value of a great laptop, as it enables students to focus on what matters most – being productive and getting good grades. For those whose studies turned them into bonafide techies, the Huawei MateBook Series lives up to every task.

Both young professionals and digital nomads will love that Huawei MateBook Series comes with various stylish designs, Premium Editions and lightweight bodies, which makes a worthy companion for trendy users who are always on the move.

The Huawei P50 Series for all content creations needs

Recent trends dictate that the best online content looks natural and true-to-life. To be the best at their craft, the content creator needs a high-definition smartphone camera to portray their lifestyle in the most authentic way. With the Huawei P50 Series, content creators will be able to fulfil all those expectations with one device.

The Huawei P50 Series returns to the philosophies that sit at the heart of high-end photography, with a True to Life camera ethos, revolutionary Huawei XD Optics and revamped camera experience. If your loved one gets excited at exceptional camera qualities, then this smartphone range captures the beauty of life through photography.

High-performance smartwatches and a fitness band to improve your loved one’s lifestyle

Wearables are known for their exceptional designs and innovative capabilities to capture health and fitness. From monitoring exercise, sleep patterns, heart rate, stress-level tracking and SpO2 monitoring, the Huawei Wearables range can provide an improved an overview of health, while one is rested and on the move. The improved interface and wireless changing make the range even easier to love.

The Huawei nova Series is a winner amongst the youth

The Huawei nova Series sets the scene for youth who want innovation, style and technology at their fingertips. With advanced AI features, sophisticated style, and mind-blowing camera features, the nova Series sets itself apart from other smartphones. With ultra-slim bodies, starry designs and two vibrant colours, the Huawei nova Series promises to be another trendsetter among the vibrant youth.

Treat your friend or family to an upgrade they deserve. Whether it’s a PC, smartphone, or wearable device, visit the official Huawei online store for more detailed specifications and specials for the 2022 Christmas season.