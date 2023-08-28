Huawei nova 11 series lands in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

It’s a stylish smartphone with a powerful camera and long-lasting battery – and plenty more inside.

The wait is finally over for enthusiasts of elegant smartphones. The Huawei nova 11 Series is now on sale in South Africa. Combining powerful camera capabilities with long-lasting battery, its cutting-edge design is a head-turner.

The first thing that sets the series apart is the new Vegan Leather Green on the Huawei nova 11 Pro, giving the users a luxurious feel with a delicate soft texture that’s comfortable to touch. The Super Star Orbit Ring camera design further accentuates the smartphone’s luxurious aesthetic, making it the centre of attention every time you pull it out of your pocket.

The front-facing 60MP Ultra-Wide Portrait Camera across the series redefines possibilities with its 1/2.61-inch sensor, delivering support for 4K video. The nova 11 Pro introduces an additional 8MP Close-up Portrait Front Camera that offers multiple zoom options to suit diverse scenarios.

The nova 11 also boasts impressive camera capabilities, with a 16MP selfie camera which facilitates portrait segmentation and background blurring.

The smartphones’ battery and charging performance are remarkable. The nova 11 Pro and nova 11 feature large 4500 mAh batteries, while the Pro includes the 100W Huawei SuperCharge Turbo, recharging from zero to 60% in just 10 minutes. The nova 11 features a 66W Huawei SuperCharge along with Turbo charging modes. The Huawei nova 11i, on the other hand, ensures an impressive battery lifespan with 5000mAh capacity, and 40W Huawei SuperCharge Turbo for rapid and convenient charging.

Thanks, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass, the drop resistance of the Huawei nova 11 Pro is ten times more than the previous generation nova series.



Do you #DareToStandOut? For more information, visit the Huawei online store or selected retail stores to choose your preferred smartphone.

You can purchase the Huawei nova 11 Pro From R799 per month for a 24 month contract, or the Huawei nova 11 from R649 per month.