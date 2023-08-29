MediaTek brings generative AI to mobile chips

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The producer of processors for affordable phones will leverage Meta’s Llama 2 to enhance on-device AI.

Leading mobile processor MediaTek, which powers many affordable phones, is entering the world of generative AI, with Llama 2, Meta’s answer to ChatGPT.

MediaTek is a global fabless semiconductor maker, meaning that the company designs the chips, but outsources the fabrication to manufacturing plants. The model has been highly successful, with MediaTek chips going into more than 2-billion connected devices every year, including smartphones and Internet of Things devices. These form part of a category of technology referred to as edge computing, which in turn refers to processing taking place mainly on the device.

Now MediaTek has announced that it is working closely with Meta’s Llama 2, the company’s next-generation open-source Large Language Model (LLM). ChatGPT is the best known LLM, along with Google Bard. MediaTek says it aims to build a complete edge computing ecosystem designed to accelerate AI application development on smartphones, IoT, vehicles, smart home, and other edge devices.

Presently, most generative AI processing is performed through cloud computing; however, MediaTek’s use of Llama 2 models will enable generative AI applications to run directly on-device as well. Doing so provides several advantages to developers and users, including seamless performance, greater privacy, better security and reliability, lower latency, the ability to work in areas with little to no connectivity, and lower operation cost.

To truly take advantage of on-device generative AI technology, edge device makers will need to adopt high computing, low-power AI processors and faster, more reliable connectivity to enhance computing capabilities. Every MediaTek-powered 5G smartphone SoC shipped, is equipped with Accelerated Processing Units (APUs) designed to perform a wide variety of generative AI features, such as AI Noise Reduction, AI Super Resolution, AI MEMC and more.

MediaTek’s next-generation flagship chipset, to be introduced later this year, will feature a software stack optimised to run Llama 2, as well as an upgraded APU.

“The increasing popularity of generative AI is a significant trend in digital transformation, and our vision is to provide the exciting community of Llama 2 developers and users with the tools needed to fully innovate in the AI space,” said JC Hsu, corporate senior vice president and general manager of the wireless communications business unit at MediaTek. “Through our partnership with Meta, we can deliver hardware and software with far more capability on the edge than ever before.”

MediaTek expects Llama 2-based AI applications to become available for smartphones powered by the next-generation flagship SoC, scheduled to hit the market by the end of this year.