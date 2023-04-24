Nokia adds durable entry-level smartphone

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Nokia 02-4G, released in South Africa by HMD Global this week, is an affordable and highly durable handset with improved resistance against dust and moisture.

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia phones, has announced the launch of the Nokia 02-4G, an affordable and durable smartphone designed to withstand everyday use. With a price point that appeals to cost-conscious consumers, the Nokia 02-4G boasts a range of features that are usually found on more expensive devices.

The Nokia 02-4G has a durable design that has been rigorously tested to withstand drops, bumps and spills. The device has an IP52 rating for resistance against dust and water spray, providing improved protection against moisture damage. The Nokia 02-4G also features a large battery that provides longer talk time, as well as the latest battery-saving features.

The smartphone’s software has been streamlined to provide more storage for images, songs or HD video. It uses 15% less background data on average, making it a cost-effective option for users with limited data plans.

The Nokia 02-4G comes with Android 12 (Go edition), which provides a faster, more personalised experience for users. The performance optimiser feature cleans up unnecessary apps running in the background, providing a more fluid user experience. The privacy dashboard feature ensures that users have greater control over their privacy and data security.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Nokia 02-4G has a versatile and flexible camera setup that allows users to capture scenic shots or beautifully blurred portrait images with Portrait mode. The smartphone is available in Dark Cyan or Charcoal, with a dual SIM slot and 1/32 GB memory and storage configuration.

Adam Ferguson, Global Head of Product Marketing at HMD Global, said: “With consumers demanding more value than ever, Nokia 02-4G offers a modern smartphone experience in a device that can withstand the cut and thrust of daily life – and all for an affordable price.”

The Nokia 02-4G is available in South Africa from R1,299 through MTN and selected retailers.

Nokia 02-4G: Unbeatable value that’s built to last

Better durability against accidental drops, IP52 protection and a big battery, so it’s ready to take on daily challenges.

Two years of regular security updates and face unlock (with mask functionality) ensures your information is safe.

Streamlined and efficient OS provides more free storage and makes your data plan go further.