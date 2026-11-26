Photo by Kaustuv Kashyap on Unsplash.

There’s a reason keyless entry has become so popular. It means no more digging through your bag for your keys, and being able to get into your car quickly, can feel especially reassuring when you’re alone at night. But that convenience comes with its own security risks.

Unfortunately, car theft syndicates also love keyless entry. Even without having access to your car keys, criminals can unlock vehicles through technology known as relay theft. this type of crime involves using devices to intercept and relay the signal from a vehicle’s wireless key fob, potentially tricking the car into thinking the key is nearby. This means that even if your keys are safely inside your home, your vehicle could still be vulnerable.

Funeka Ngewu is Executive Head: Claims and Claims Procurement at Momentum Insure. Photo supplied.

Keyless technology doesn’t mean your car is inherently unsafe, but it may mean changing some security habits.

Here are five ways to reduce your risk:

1. Keep your keys away from doors and windows

Take a moment to review where you keep your wireless car keys at home. If you leave them on a table near the front door, or on a windowsill, it can make it easier for criminals outside the property to pick up their signal. Instead, store your keys further inside your home, away from external doors and windows.

2. Invest in a signal-blocking pouch or box

A signal-blocking pouch, sometimes called a Faraday pouch, is designed to prevent your wireless key fob from transmitting its signal when it’s not in use. Keeping your keys in one of these pouches at home or in your handbag can help prevent criminals from intercepting the signal.

There are several products available online where you can DIY your own solution. However, it is important to test whether it works, by putting your keys in the pouch, box, or other container and see if your car detects it.

3. Stay alert to your surroundings

Always be aware of your surroundings when you’re approaching or unlocking your vehicle. Look out for anyone who may be lingering close to your vehicle or home without an obvious reason. There may be perfectly innocent explanations, but taking note of unusual activity can help you respond appropriately.

4. Always check that your car is locked

Keyless vehicles often have a different locking process compared to other cars. Don’t assume that your vehicle has locked simply because you’ve walked away with your keys. Make a habit of checking the door handles or the vehicle’s locking indicators to confirm that the doors are secured. Taking a few extra seconds can help prevent opportunistic theft.

5. Understand your vehicle’s security features

Security features for keyless vehicles can differ from manufacturer to manufacturer. Ask your dealer, or check your vehicle’s manual, to understand what is available for your car and how to use these features.

Taking a security mindset

Keyless entry offers a new convenience to drivers and that means we also need to change our perspective on vehicle security. No single precaution will eliminate the risk of vehicle theft. Getting into a new routine with your car keys, and combining this with your vehicle’s own security features, will help protect your property.