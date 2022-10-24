New VR headset aims at SA educational users

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Inidan virtual reality learning company Veative is providing a full content library within its EduPro device, now available in South Africa

The Veative Edupro virtual reality headset, designed specifically for educational use, has arrived in South Africa.

Sangari Education, a local distributor of augmented reality, virtual reality and digital content solutions for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathermatics) subjects, says it is a cost-effective and user-friendly option for this market.

“Veative has developed a large library of STEM-related content of 543 modules, which have been mapped to the South African Curriculum for Maths and Science grades 7 to 12,” says Sangari MD Bez Sangari. “The EduPro headset, being specific to educational applications, introduces enhanced features over competitive products that don’t focus specifically on educational applications.

“This full content library resides on the all-in-one EduPro headset which does not require a computer or connectivity, making it easy to use. For those schools who would like to give their teachers and students the opportunity to develop their own content, Veative has produced a VRcreate software which makes content development easy and accessible to all.”

He says that the Veative EduPro is the world’s first VR device using the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 Platform specifically for educational use.

“The preloaded Veative VR content library within the headset provides convenience and removes the need to load and unload modules manually.”

The VR headset has 128GB of internal storage, sufficient space for Veative’s entire library and for additional content.

“The operating system is built for education, and there are no social media or privacy concerns or distracting applications,” says Sangari.

The headset includes a built-in Mobile Device Management (MDM) feature and has a MicroSD card slot for further expansion, an integrated touchpad, and handheld Bluetooth controller.