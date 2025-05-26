AVT connects the dots between smart systems

From immersive classrooms to integrated boardroom systems, a showcase revealed how technologies can work together with purpose, writes JASON BANNIER.

Smart technology isn’t defined by specs alone; it’s defined by synergy. At this year’s AVT Technology Showcase in Johannesburg, the focus was less on standalone innovations and more on how systems work together to solve real-world challenges. From fully integrated boardrooms to immersive training environments, the event highlighted how purposeful tech integration is driving smarter, more seamless experiences across sectors.

AVT, an African systems integrator, specialises in customised audio-visual and digital signage solutions that enhance communication, boost productivity, and streamline day-to-day operations.

Among the many solutions on display was Sennheiser’s latest visual conferencing tool: the TeamConnect Bar, available in small and medium models. Better known for its audio expertise, Sennheiser is expanding its offering in response to growing demand for unified communication systems. The device is positioned as a competitor to the likes of the Logitech Rally Bar Huddle.

“Standardisation is key for Sennheiser, so you can stay with one brand and know everything is working together,” Ashley Coleman, general and sales manager for Sennheiser SA, told Gadget.

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Sennheiser is expanding its range of solutions in response to growing customer demand for fully integrated, scalable systems. That’s why it has added these bars to its line-up – complementing its existing ceiling microphones, speakers, and control interfaces.

Coleman said the cameras offer added flexibility for larger or more complex spaces, allowing one view of the entire room and another that tracks active speakers. Combined with Sennheiser’s control software – accessible via a tablet – users gain a central dashboard to monitor and manage each component, down to microphone pickup zones and priority settings.

Yet it’s not just the interconnected technology that delivers the impact – it’s the purpose behind it. In Sennheiser’s case, that purpose is clear: to provide a fully integrated boardroom solution that combines audio, video, and control in one seamless system.

Another example of purposeful integration came through Metaverse Learning, featured at the Peripheral Vision stand. Instead of showcasing immersive tech for its novelty, the demonstration focused on how virtual environments can enhance remote collaboration, training, and engagement – highlighting the real-world value of interconnected tools when aligned with clear objectives.

Jacques Fourie, solutions architect at Peripheral Vision, told Gadget: “Metaverse Learning is an immersive software platform designed for training, and it works with VR headsets – but you can also use it without them, depending on the setup.”

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

They create digital training classes for clients, and while they already have quite a few available, they also build custom modules for specific sectors. These include training for things like welding and electric vehicle repairs. The goal is to give users a hands-on, immersive experience – not just a standard classroom lecture that puts people to sleep. When learners can interact with the content, they tend to engage more and absorb the material better.

Fourie said Metaverse Learning has been integrated with two other solutions: one is ClassView, from a company called Immersive. This allows one to create a virtual classroom environment with multiple interactive touchscreens that link with VR content.

One can connect different classrooms across the country, so students or trainees can join in from home or remote campuses. It’s aimed at higher education, as well as corporate and government training facilities.

“This is higher-end technology that’s not aimed at entry-level school setups. That said, certain schools – particularly well-funded private institutions – could adopt it if their budgets allow.”

The other platform is Igloo Vision, which is set to launch in South Africa later this year. This is a 3D space where the entire room – walls, floor, and more – becomes an interactive screen. One can walk through and engage with the content all around. Metaverse Learning’s modules can also be run in this environment, providing another level of immersion.

Another AVT-integrated setup featured an interactive system that blended sensor-driven hardware with custom software to create a dynamic, gesture-responsive experience. On display was a set of physical balls – each embedded with triggers – that activated different visual content when picked up, depending on which one was selected.

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

Matome Matotoka, digital signage commissioning engineer at AVT, told Gadget that at the system’s core is a LIDAR sensor fitted with LED lights and physical buttons, all configured to respond to user movement within designated zones – triggering visual cues or content based on proximity and interaction.

He said that using backend software, specific actions are triggered when a hand or object enters one of six virtual zones. For example, when a user places their hand in a particular area, the lights shift colour and specific content is activated – whether simulating a training session, a futsal game, or a match environment. Each interaction is precisely mapped in the software, which defines how the system should respond in real time.

The same principles apply to other formats, such as RFID tagging. In a retail context, for instance, this system could replicate a smart fitting room setup – where an item brought into the space automatically triggers relevant content without needing manual scanning.

It’s a compelling example of how gesture recognition, sensors, and software can work together to enable immersive, touch-free interactions – whether in experiential installations or commercial settings. Similar technology is already in use in retail environments like Under Armour stores, where placing an item of clothing on a display stand automatically triggers on-screen information about the product.