New Range Rover plug-in hybrid on the way

The new Range Rover Plug-in performance provides electric use of up to 113km, while internal combustion engine looks after range

Land Rover South Africa has revealed that the New Range Rover P510e Extended-Range plug-in hybrid has surprised the auto-maker with unexpectedly stronger performance figures than originally estimated. It has also announced that it has opened its order books for the vehicle and confirmed prices.

The P510e offers exceptional efficiency, producing CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km and providing up to 113km of EV range. Last year, Land Rover suggested an EV range of 100km and CO2 emissions below 30g/km would be attainable.

Verified data confirms the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) will offer 113km of electric driving according to WLTP standards with CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km, which translates into a real-world all-electric range of 88km.

This 13% increment means typical Range Rover customers will be able to complete 75% of their journeys using the pure-electric power. It is also one of the few PHEVs to offer 50kW DC rapid charging capability and can charge up to 80 percent in under an hour, making it one of the fastest charging plug-in hybrids.

The powerful P510e plug-in hybrid powertrain provides elevated refinement and effortless performance. Its combination of a 38kWh lithium-ion battery, 105kW electric motor and 3.0-litre six-cylinder Ingenium engine powers the luxury SUV from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds.

The new Range Rover PHEV is available in South Africa in Autobiography and flagship SV trim levels, with a First Edition available during the first year of production.

It will become the first in a series of all-electric Land Rovers when the 100% electric model debuts in 2024, with every Land Rover set to be available with pure-electric propulsion by the end of the decade.

The new Range Rover is available to order now in South Africa from R3,527,000.

* Configure it online here: www.landrover.co.za/newrangerover