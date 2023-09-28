Discovery Sport promises everyday electrified efficiency 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The plug-in hybrid’s 47km electric range allows typical drivers to complete over 90% of average daily journeys in EV mode only.

Discovery Sport combines efficiency with capability, using a compelling blend of state-of-the-art electrified powertrains and the most advanced all-terrain chassis systems.

Led by the P300e plug-in electric hybrid, featuring rapid DC charging as standard, which sits alongside a diesel engine, providing a comprehensive choice.

The Discovery Sport features a full suite of chassis systems and advanced technologies that ensure it is capable, reassuring and enjoyable across any-terrain.

P300e electric hybrid: innovative and efficient

Electrified efficiency and performance are provided by the most potent model in the Discovery Sport line-up – the P300e plug-in electric hybrid.

Its state-of-the-art 1.5-litre 147kW turbocharged three-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine is constructed using lightweight aluminium and weighs 37kg less than a four-cylinder engine. Combined with an 80kW electric motor integrated into the rear axle, which draws its power from a 14.9kWh lithium-ion battery below the rear seats, the P300e has a combined total power output of 227kW.

Serene electric-only driving can be enjoyed for up to 61km WLTP-certified. With an expected real-world electric range of up to 47km, more than 90 percent of average daily journeys can be completed in EV mode. For longer journeys, the electric hybrid has a total real-world range of up to 634km, offering an appealing blend of capabilities with CO 2 emissions from 33g/km.

For ultimate convenience, the 14.9kWh battery features rapid DC charging capability as standard. Away from home, a 0-80 per cent charge using a 50kW DC public charger takes as little as 30 minutes. On a 7kW AC home charger, it can be charged from 0-100 percent in around two hours.

James Sanderson, Lifecycle Chief Engineer, Discovery Sport, said: “Rapid DC charging isn’t the default technology when it comes to plug-in electric hybrid vehicles, often reserved for fully electric. Available as standard for Discovery Sport, we’re ensuring drivers have the most advanced and capable powertrain technologies to enable everyday family adventures, no matter the terrain.”

The P300e Plug-in Electric Hybrid’s performance and capability are uncompromised despite its efficiency, with acceleration of 0-100km/h in just 6.6 seconds. Three driving modes are available to best suit the drive and road conditions, whether in the city or driving on the highway:

HYBRID mode (the default driving mode) – automatically combines power from the electric motor and petrol engine, adapting to driving conditions and the remaining charge in the battery. Entering a destination in the navigation system enables the Predictive Energy Optimisation (PEO) function to intelligently integrate route and GPS data to maximise efficiency and comfort for the selected journey. EV (Electric Vehicle) mode – enables the vehicle to run solely on the electric motor using the energy stored in the battery, for quiet, zero-tailpipe emission journeys. SAVE mode – prioritises the combustion engine as its main power source, maintaining battery State of Charge at the chosen level. In SAVE mode, the vehicle uses a combination of regenerative braking and the engine, via the belt-integrated starter generator, to charge the battery. The vehicle can recover up to 80 per cent charge in SAVE mode in 90 minutes.

The three-cylinder engine also features a Belt-integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) like the four-cylinder Ingenium engine. This delivers enhanced regenerative braking, recharging the battery on the overrun and when decelerating, and also enables smoother, quieter and faster start-stop operation than a traditional starter motor.

Clients can stay connected to their Discovery Sport electric hybrid via the InControl Remote App. Whether at home or out and about, the app allows owners to monitor the vehicle’s charge status, ready the vehicle for a journey or even set a charging timer to take advantage of off-peak energy tariffs.

The battery and cabin temperature can also automatically be pre-conditioned before starting a journey. Doing so uses mains power when the vehicle is plugged in, rather than drawing energy from the battery when you start driving to maximise range and enhance occupant comfort from the beginning of the journey.

Efficient and dynamic engines

Power and efficiency are delivered by the four-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine, available with up to seven seats.

The D200 seven-seat variant achieves 0-100km/h in 8.9 seconds, with CO 2 emissions from 161g/km and fuel consumption of 6.7l/100km.

All powertrains are available with a smooth-shifting nine-speed automatic transmission and Land Rover’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system.

The range consists of:

Petrol:

P300e – 227kW, 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol plus electric motor, 540Nm of torque at 2,000-2,500rpm

Diesel:

D200 – 147kW, 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel 430Nm of torque at 1,750-2,500rpm

All-terrain capability

Superior all-terrain capability and composed on-road dynamics are delivered through sophisticated suspension and chassis technologies. For confidence in all conditions, every Discovery Sport is equipped with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, All Terrain Progress Control and Terrain Response 2.

Intelligent All-Wheel Drive ensures a confident drive on- or off‑road. On slippery surfaces, such as grass and snow, the powertrain’s torque can be balanced between the front and rear wheels to maximise traction, ensuring a trouble-free and confidence-inspiring drive whatever the conditions.

All Terrain Progress Control helps to set and maintain a steady speed in challenging off-road conditions, while Hill Descent Control takes the strain out of difficult slopes by maintaining a constant vehicle speed. The system applies braking separately to each wheel, preventing the Discovery Sport from accelerating away on decline.

Terrain Response 2 lets drivers choose from a number of drive modes to adjust vehicle performance depending on the terrain, optimising the chassis systems, engine, gearbox, and differential. The driver can select between Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Eco and Dynamic, or select an Auto mode where the Discovery Sport will select the most suitable driving mode automatically.