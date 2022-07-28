Netflix releases Ludik trailer

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Netflix’s Ludik series is set to premiere in August, and a teaser trailer is available now.

Enemies and allies clash as chaos ensues amongst the star-studded South African cast of Ludik. The explosive 6-episode series follows the story of Daan Ludik, portrayed by South African and Hollywood icon Arnold Vosloo as he tries to drag his empire out of a scandalous mess. Guns are fired, diamonds are stolen, relationships are tested as Daan Ludik’s whole world is under fire in Netflix’s first Afrikaans series set to premiere on 26 August 2022.

In his most challenging performance yet, Rob van Vuuren takes on the role of Swys De Villiers, a troubled widower desperate to take a stand in his life. Swys De Villiers and Daan Ludik pull out all the stops in their fight for revenge, unbeknownst to both men that those closest to them stand in their way. The cast includes renowned and beloved South African stars Lizz Meiring (Maureen Ludik) and Terence Bridgette (DJ Jakes) as well as Inge Beckmann (Rina Goosen) and Sean Cameron Michael (Arend Brown) who all play an integral part in the unravelling of Daan Ludik’s empire.

Created by Paul Buys and Annemarie van Basten, Executive Producers Anele Mdoda, Paul Buys and Frankie Du Toit, the series will leave viewers enthralled after each explosive episode.