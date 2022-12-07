Neochef boldly goes where no oven has gone before

It may sound like science fiction, but making biltong is just one of the party tricks of this LG microwave, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Making biltong in a microwave? It sounds like cooking science fiction. But the LG 39L Neochef did just that. It does almost everything that a microwave, oven, air fryer and stove-top can do. You just need to prepare the food for cooking. The LG Neochef is a combination of a microwave and convection oven, which means it cooks with microwave heat and a circulated heat fan.

It is a countertop appliance, meaning it will not work in a standard microwave nook, as it opens with a pull-down door, like a standard oven. The Neochef comes with a pre-programmed shortcut menu, located on the inside of the microwave.

The highlight of the appliance is that one can make biltong in it. However, this may take some practice – and reading instructions – to get it to perfection. Steaming vegetables is quick, easy and very healthy. It comes with a steamer dish, tray and lid, which requires a little water for the steaming process.

Baking is a breeze, as the oven works like a standard oven in browning the baked items.

It has a grill function which works like an air fryer on a grill stand, but this could get messy.

The Neochef has a special Anti-Bacterial EasyClean interior coating which makes cleaning simple and convenient. The coating eliminates 99.99% of harmful bacteria from the surface.



The Inverter technology in the LG NeoChef enables more precise temperature control to help defrost foods and avoid overcooking. It provides varied power levels and cooking options, from fresh vegetables to re-heating pizza and defrosting meat. The reheating function does not cause the food to taste like reheated food and allows it to maintain its crispiness.

The LG Neochef would work well for anyone who needs speed, functionality and taste. People who do not have access to a stove or oven and do not have the space for these items would find this appliance to be a gem.



It is also great for student digs, bedsitters and first-time homeowners. It’s not very user-friendly, but get round the manual, and it can take one where no microwave has gone before.

• Recommended retail price: R6,499.