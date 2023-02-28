MWC: Oppo offers glimps into future smart lifestyles 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week, Oppo showcased its first Wi-Fi router, a Zero-Power Tag, and a new flip phone, among other.

The pocketable Oppo Find N2 Flip joined a wide-ranging lineup of smart devices launched by Oppo at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona this week.

During the event, Oppo introduced a number of innovations based on its four Smart Initiatives: smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning.

These included the Oppo Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400, Oppo Zero-Power Tag, MariSilicon Y Bluetooth audio SoC, OHealth H1 family health monitor, and OPPO Air Glass

The company says that, by delivering enhanced, connected experiences through these innovations, it is reinforcing its position as a future-focused company that seeks to unlock new possibilities for smart living.

“As the world’s fourth largest mobile phone brand, Oppo has showcased a series of innovations at MWC 2023, from folding flagship phones to the latest technology behind the Internet of Experience,” said Billy Zhang, president of overseas sales and service of Oppo. “By bringing new technology breakthroughs to market, we are unlocking new possibilities for smart living to better serve our users worldwide.”

Oppo provided the following information about its new products:

In “smart productivity”, OPPO has further expanded its communication technology product portfolios. OPPO Wi-Fi 6 Router AX5400 is OPPO’s first Wi-Fi router product, supporting the Wi-Fi 6 AX5400 standard, and is capable of providing a 2.4GHz+5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi signal at the same time. The combination of its high-gain antennas, OPPO’s self-developed anti-interference algorithm and network directional speed-up technology enables Wi-Fi with wider coverage, enhanced stability, and faster speeds.

OPPO Zero-Power Tag is the first prototype device based on OPPO Zero-power Communication technology. Leveraging key technologies such as RF signal harvesting, backscattering, and low-power computing, it harvests radio waves from the surrounding area to power its own functionality and communicate battery-free in order to meet the diverse needs of IoT in the coming 6G era. This is the first time that OPPO has demonstrated the OPPO Zero-Power Tag’s capabilities in item identification and positioning, and data collection from temperature sensors, both powered by RF energy.

OPPO is also showcasing its extensive achievements across other Smart Initiatives, such as OPPO’s first self-developed flagship Bluetooth audio SoC, MariSilicon Y, the new-generation, ultra-light AR glasses, OPPO Air Glass 2, OPPO’s first family health monitor concept device OHealth H1, and OPPO’s first end-to-end power management chip SUPERVOOC S, etc.

In addition, OPPO is also jointly demonstrating a number of technological milestones with different partners, including select proposals from the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator: EEG Hearables from IDUN Technologies and Cynteract’s glove designed to help people with hand injuries to recover more effectively; hardware accelerated ray tracing technology on the Snapdragon8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform; innovative Android features like Nearby Share and Fast Pair on OPPO flagship smartphones, and trails of Google One and YouTube Premium for up to 6 months, with selected OPPO devices.

OPPO Find N2 Flip, OPPO’s first vertically folding phone recently launched globally in London, has become a major draw to OPPO’s booth. OPPO Find N2 Flip and Find N2 have both been appointed as Official Smartphones of the UEFA Champions League. UEFA Champions League Ambassadors and football stars, Michael Owen and Luis Garcia both join OPPO on the first day of MWC, becoming the first global users to experience the incredible OPPO Find N2 Flip.

Under its corporate mission of “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World”, OPPO has taken action to integrate sustainability into its long-term development strategy. By the end of 2022, OPPO managed to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 6,000 tons annually. Starting with the European market in 2023, OPPO will remove virtually all plastics from the external packaging of its mobile phone products and will ensure that all packaging materials are made from 100% biodegradable materials.