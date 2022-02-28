MWC: TV-maker TCL goes large on smartphone

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week, the display pioneer unveiled 5 new handsets

TCL has unveiled five new smartphones to fill out its TCL 30 Series line-up. Making the announcement on the eve of Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona yesterday, it demonstrated the TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, TCL 30, TCL 30 SE, and TCL 30 E, which join a pair of U.S.-exclusive smartphones already in the range, the TCL 30 XE 5G and 30 V 5G.

“The expansion of the TCL 30 Series shows our commitment to democratise technology so more people have access to reliable, high-performing, innovative smartphones,” says Aaron Zhang, CEO of TCL Communication. “The TCL 30 Series portfolio is our way of giving consumers around the world the freedom to showcase their style through feature-packed technologies and connected experiences, inspiring them to get the most from life.”

TCL 30 Series contains innovative camera features across the line-up. The TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, TCL 30, and TCL 30 SE all feature a 50MP AI triple camera, while the TCL 30 E has a dual camera with 50MP main lens. An ultra-wide front camera is available on TCL 30 5G and TCL 30+.

Steady Snap pauses time and clearly captures subjects in motion; Intelligent AI detection detects up to 22 different scenes; AI HDR video adjusts exposure and optimises details; Low Light HDR allows for well-balanced shots in low light, and One Shot provides different image types from one snap. Whether taking mouth-watering shots of their meals, peculiar pet pictures, stylish portraits or awe-inspiring landscapes, these features enhance photos so anyone can level up their photography skills.

The handsets boast 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screens on TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, and TCL 30, and a 6.52-inch mini-notch display on the TCL 30 SE, and 30 E. Dual speakers are featured on the TCL 30+ and 30.

To manage eye-care and eye fatigue, all TCL 30 Series smartphones are equipped with TCL’s pioneering NXTVISION technology, which works to boost the screen experience while safeguarding eyes. The TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+ and TCL 30 are certified by TÜV Rheinland, with hardware-level blue light reduction of 30%.

All five phones feature long-lasting battery power. The TCL 30 SE and TCL 30 E come with 5000mAh of power, while the TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, and TCL 30 have 5010mAh battery power.

The TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+ and TCL 30 all support 18W fast charging – each device giving customers quick power. All phones are supported by AI smart charging, which intelligently learns sleep patterns based on daily charging routines to reduce battery deterioration, extending long-term battery life.

Weighing only 184g, the sleek 7.74mm design on the TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, and TCL 30 means each device easily nestles in a hand, a small bag, or pocket.

The TCL 30+ and 30 are available in Muse Blue and Tech Black, while the TCL 30 5G comes in Dreamy Blue and Tech Black. The TCL 30 SE and 30 E are available in Space Grey and Atlantic Blue. The TCL 30 SE is also available in Glacial Blue.

Prices vary by country. There are no current plans to launch in South Africa.

* For more information, visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html