MWC: Huawei demos low-carbon, prefab data centre

The demand for green data centres has spurred Huawei to launch an energy-efficient, prefabricated modular data centre solution at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Huawei may be known for its phones, but it is also one of the world’s leading digital infrastructure providers. At Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona this week, it is showcasing its commitment to the urgent global mission of carbon neutrality with a solution that meets the demand for low-carbon and green data centres.

It is demonstrating an energy-efficient, prefabricated modular data centre solution for the duration of MWC, running from February 28 to March 3.

Huawei says that, to address challenges facing traditional data centres, it adheres to the “modular + intelligent” design concept. The concept reshapes the architecture, cooling, operations and maintenance, and power supply, to build simplified, green, intelligent, and secure next-generation data centres. The solution, says the company, helps carriers achieve carbon neutrality goals and optimise data centre performance.

Expanded digital services force data centres to scale up infrastructure and complicates the architecture, construction, deployment, and management of the facilities.

The prefabricated modular data centre provides an ideal solution. A Lego-like construction mode enables flexible configuration and assembly of different modules. Data centres can be quickly built and expanded, shortening the construction period and lowering costs. This solution is quickly applied to large data centres that require frequent scaling – especially carriers’ data centres.

Huawei supplied the following information on four steps it has developed to help plan, construct and manage next-generation intelligent, green data centres: