MWC: Oppo unveils Find X5 Series flagship

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week, rising brand Oppo revealed the Find X5, a new flagship smartphone offering 4K night videography

Oppo this week introduced a cutting-edge new flagship, the Find X5 Series, which it claims is revolutionising videography with 4K Ultra Night Video, thanks to a dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit, which overcomes the challenge of nighttime recording.

Launched at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona this week, the camera system is powered by MariSilicon X and two IMX766 flagship sensors; true billion-colour 120Hz display; 80W SuperVooc Flash Charging; and Hasselblad Natural Colour Calibration.

“The Find X5 builds on the core DNA that made the Find X3 Series a hit with consumers and critics alike,” said William Liu, President of Global Marketing at Oppo.

Because night video presents a major challenge for smartphones, Oppo has designed a dedicated imaging NPU, MariSilicon X,

based on a thin 6nm process crafted for top-tier imaging performance. It runs an advanced AI noise reduction (AINR) algorithm designed by the Oppo Research Institute, meaning it can detect and reduce noise in each frame, pixel by pixel, while preserving finer detail, skin tone, and colour accuracy.

The result is a four-times improvement in perceived night video resolution, less grain and superior colour reproduction, making 4K Ultra Night Video possible for the first time on an Android smartphone,.

Wide and ultra-wide angle cameras both feature Sony’s advanced 50MP IMX766 flagship sensors, with a sensor size of 1/1.56”, and 2um large pixel size. The wide-angle camera also features a first-of-its-kind Five-axis OIS system which, combined with proprietary algorithms, improves with every use to counter handshake, reduce noise and sharpen scenes.

A customised IMX709 sensor in the front camera means that, when more people jump in the frame, the selfie camera automatically switches from an 80- to a 90-degree wide-angle to include more bodies.

The ultra-hard, ceramic back of the Find X5 Pro is available in Ceramic White and Glaze Black. This seamless back panel is two times stronger than a conventional glass panel, and double as effective for heat dissipation. And the X5 Pro is splash-, water-, and dust-resistant, with an IP68 rating.

The Find X5 Pro’s 6.7-inch ultra-clear curved AMOLED screen has WQHD+ resolution, and 100% P3 colour gamut coverage, creating smooth tonal and colour gradations, displaying the full depth and range of even subtle shifts in colour.

Oppo has introduced 8192-level screen dimming to the Find X5 Pro, to match pupil adjustment speeds across different lighting conditions. The result is a more comfortable viewing experience, and amongst the most advanced eye care available on a smartphone.

Powered by the latest-generation, multicore Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the X5 Pro chip uses a compact, 4nm manufacturing process, while Qualcomm’s 2022 flagship GPU offers 30% higher performance, and 25% more power efficiency than the previous generation.

The large, 5000mAh dual-cell battery introduces Battery Health Engine, which helps maintain optimal battery life over a longer period – up to 1600 charging cycles, roughly double the industry standard lifespan. Its 80W SuperVooc flash-charging technology means it can be charged from close to empty to 50% in just 12 minutes. 50W AirVooc powers up to 100% wirelessly in 47 minutes.

Prices and availability

● The OPPO Find X5 Pro will be available from March 14 priced at €1299.

● The OPPO Find X5 will be available from March 14 priced at €999.

Local pricing and availability have not yet been announced.