MWC: 5G connections to pass 1bn in 2022

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week, the GSMA forecast that, by the end of 2025, 5G will account for over a fifth of total mobile connections.

According to the GSMA, 5G connections will surpass 1 billion in 2022 and 2 billion by 2025. By the end of 2025, 5G will account for over a fifth of total mobile connections, and more than two in five people globally will live within reach of a 5G network, according to The Mobile Economy Report 2022 from the GSMA.

This unprecedented growth represents the fastest generational roll-out for the mobile industry compared to 3G and 4G. By comparison, 18 months after its launch, 5G accounted for more than 5.5% of mobile connections – neither 3G nor 4G exceeded 2.2% penetration at the same time.

Today, there are nearly 200 live 5G networks in seventy countries, including 68 operators providing 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services and 23 delivering Stand Alone (SA) 5G services. All this supports consumer demand propelled by an ever-growing portfolio of 5G-enabled smartphones across various price points.

“5G accounts for a much larger share of global mobile connections than 3G or 4G did at the same point in their lifecycles,” says Alex Sinclair, CTO of GSMA. “Momentum has been boosted by factors including innovative plans, video streaming services, rising 5G handset sales, and network coverage expansions. In addition, the launch of 5G services in Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa over the last year means that the technology is now available in every region of the world, so we are set to see more growth and more transformation for services.”

Early network capability initiatives are underway to support the increasing number of innovative consumer and enterprise use cases across the 5G Era. These include the 5G utilisation of multiple sub-3GHz spectrum bands, 5G mmWave, 5G Advanced, and Private Networks.

The GSMA 5G Transformation Hub goes live

GSMA launched this week, The GSMA 5G Transformation Hub designed to promote adoption and communicate the value 5G delivers for operators, businesses, and governments, and it already includes the following case studies: