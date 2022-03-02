MWC: Honor launches Magic4 Series

At Mobile World Congress this week, Honor launched the Magic4 smartphone series, which runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform.

Technology brand Honor this week unveiled a line-up of premium products at Mobile World Congress 2022. Leading the line-up is the latest addition to Honor’s flagship smartphone series, the Honor Magic4 Series. The new devices boast cutting-edge technology to deliver improvements in smartphone design, display, photography, videography, performance and privacy. Honor also revealed the Honor Watch GS 3 and Honor Earbuds 3 Pro, boosting its portfolio of smart life products.

“At Honor, we always ask ourselves, what can we do to solve user pain points and create the very best product experience for them? Our premium Honor Magic Series is a real showcase of our innovative technology and is testament to our can-do attitude to constantly challenge industry benchmarks,” says George Zhao, CEO of Honor. “Redefining excellence across design, display, camera, performance and security, the new series will be a pain point killer and deliver a magical experience to users around the world.

Flagship performance powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G Mobile Platform, the Honor Magic4 Series gives users strong power and performance. Backed by industry-leading Qualcomm 7th Gen AI Engine and Cortex-X2 CPU Architecture, the device boasts ultra-fast processing speeds, while achieving high levels of efficiency. Compared to the previous generation, it enhances CPU performance by 20%, GPU performance by 30%, and AI capabilities by a whopping 300%. It is equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, ensuring users can experience a smooth and stable performance.

Delivering a true flagship performance, the Honor Magic4 Series is backed by powerful Honor Turbo Engines which maximise the capability of its chipset. The Honor OS Turbo X ensures that the hardware and software work seamlessly together to improve fluency, anti-aging, and power consumption. Designed to optimise gaming performance, Honor brings the industry first AI Super Rendering technology to mobile gaming through GPU Turbo X, delivering a high framerate and network connectivity while generating less heat and lowering latency, adequately satisfying player’s demand for high gaming quality and smooth graphics.

Symmetrical design featuring a quad-curved display

The Honor Magic4 Pro features Honor’s iconic “eye of muse” symmetrical design with a 6.81-inch LTPO Quad-Curved Display and ultra-thin bezels for a truly immersive viewing experience and an incredibly comfortable grip.

The smartphone’s screen can display up to 1.07 billion colours and supports 100% DCI-P3, giving rise to sharper, more true-to-life colours as seen in the cinema and a livelier gaming experience. With the HDR 10+ video source, each frame viewed on the screen is more vivid, thanks to its higher dynamic range and better color display. Powered by a new generation LTPO display and Honor MotionSync technology, the series delivers a smart refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, which adjusts to different content styles, ensuring increased power efficiency and a seamless entertainment experience.

The device also achieves automatic and real-time conversion from SDR to HDR and an increased framerate with motion compensation, based on MEMC technology, delivering a more immersive and authentic viewing experience for all types of content, including high-definition videos, high-tech graphics, movies, and games.

Ideal for those who spend long hours in front of the screen, the Honor Magic4 Series delivers a Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) of 1920Hz, the highest PWM achieved in an LTPO screen, minimising eye strain and providing a comfortable viewing experience. It is also IP68 certified offering effective protection against dust, rain and water, and is capable of being submerged in depths of water up to 1.5m deep for 30 minutes.

Triple camera with ultra-fusion computational photography

The Honor Magic4 Pro pushes industry benchmarks with a powerful Triple Camera combination featuring a 50MP wide camera which packs a 1/1.56-inch color sensor, a 50MP 122o ultra-wide camera, and an 64MP periscope telephoto camera, all powered by ultra-fusion computational photography.

Multi-camera computational photography enables fusion across the full focal length range, delivering enhanced imaging capabilities. The 50MP wide camera and the 50MP ultra-wide camera delivers a 65% increase in image sharpness and clarity with computational photography. Upon applying fusion computational photography with the wide camera, the 64MP periscope telephoto camera delivers a 3.5x optical zoom and a 100x digital zoom, further enhancing image sharpness and clarity by 160%.

Honor also takes a leap with advanced photography while video recording. Based on the company’s dual chain computational photography and videography algorithm, the handset can capture high-quality images while shooting videos, which is not limited by the video recording quality.

Cinematic videography with magic-log movie master

Offering cinematic-level footage, the devices feature the Honor Magic-Log Movie Master and AI Film Effects. With this, the series delivers the industry-first 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps (frame per second).

Commonly used to shoot professional-grade movies, the Log format allows users to enhance the look of their videos with cinematic colour tones in HDR clarity. Equipped with cinematic 3D LUT (Look Up Table) capabilities, the series with its Magic-Log format helps users edit their videos in more vivid colour hues fit for the movies, enabling budding creators to bring Hollywood style colour and moods to their content.

Powerful 100W wireless charging

The handset is powered by an ultra-large 4600mAh battery featuring Honor’s most powerful SuperCharge combination to deliver an ultra-long battery life and all-day connectivity. With 100W Wired Honor SuperCharge, it juices up to a 100% charge in just 30 minutes. The Honor Magic4 Pro is also the first to support 100W Wireless Honor SuperCharge technology, which powers up the device to a 50% charge in just 15 minutes.

A personalised experience with Magic UI 6.0

The Honor Magic4 Series features the latest Honor Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12, offering a range of enhanced, customised features to provide a smart life experience to users around the world.

Through context awareness, profile prediction, and a large knowledge graph, Magic UI 6.0 enables the Honor Magic4 Series to act as a personal assistant, intelligently learning a users’ smartphone habits to provide tailored app suggestions and updates, delivering a truly magical and personalised experience.

Enhanced privacy and security; Debuting privacy calling

Offering a groundbreaking new solution to sound-leaking, a common smartphone frustration for many, the Honor Magic4 Pro debuts an all-new privacy calling feature supported by AI and powered by Directional Sound Technology, preventing sound leakage for more private phone calls.

Directional sound features the first-ever frequency division technology that supports simultaneous sound transmission from the sound-emitting module on the screen and the receiver. The screen and the receiver work together to adjust the volume of the incoming audio to suit different environments, ensuring that even if you are in a quiet environment like an elevator, people standing next to you cannot hear the caller’s voice.

Co-developed with Qualcomm based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the Honor Magic4 Series’ dual-security system (HTEE+QTEE), delivers enhanced security requirements for key services all over the world. The Honor Magic4 Series is also equipped with an independent security chip, providing maximum security for passwords and biometrics like face IDs and fingerprints. The 3D Depth Camera of the device further harnesses 3D face recognition biometrics to provide high level security and protection.

It is also equipped with Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2, which offers the world’s highest performing, thinnest and most reliable fingerprint security solution. With a 77% larger fingerprint reader area, 1.7x more biometric data captures and a 40% faster speed compared to the previous generation, the Honor Magic4 Pro enables single-touch authentication using sound waves instead of light to recognise and safeguard users.

Colour, pricing and availability

In addition to black and white colours, the Honor Magic4 series is available in an all-new stunning cyan and an elegant Gold color. These premium colours epitomise Honor’s rich experience in craftsmanship and deep history in developing aesthetically pleasing products with a premium design. More colours will be launched in due course.

The Honor Magic4 Series will be available starting from Q2, 2022.

The Honor Magic4 will start at €899 (8 GB+256 GB), while the Honor Magic4 Pro will start at €1099 (8 GB+256 GB). Local availability and pricing have not yet been announced.