MTN takes Network Quality honours again

MyBroadband’s new Mobile Network Quality Report shows MTN leading in all major South African metro areas.

A report is based on 1.36-million measurements shows that South Africa had an average mobile download speed of 49.19Mbps and an average upload speed of 14.15Mbps last year.

MTN had the highest average download speed at 68.84Mbps, followed by Vodacom at 48.58Mbps, Telkom at 28.54Mbps, Cell C at 23.41Mbps, and Rain at 15.14Mbps.

MTN also had the best network in Tshwane, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Bloemfontein, eThekwini, Mangaung, Nelson Mandela Bay, and Ekurhuleni.

The measurements, from MyBroadband’s Android Speed Test App, were recorded from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022.

My Broadband says MTN’s exceptional performance results came from outspending its rivals on infrastructure investment over the past five years.

Vodacom has, however, started to spend more than MTN over the last two years, which started to show in the latest results.

There was a sharp increase in 5G tests in 2022 as operators expanded their 5G footprint to more locations across South Africa.

The speed test results also revealed that extreme load-shedding towards the end of 2022 caused unstable connections among all operators.

Mobile operators are now investing in improved batteries and backup generators to mitigate the effects of prolonged power outages.