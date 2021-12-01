MTN slashes international data rates for roaming

Effective immediately, MTN’s international data roaming rate will be reduced from R2.50/MB to R0.99/MB for all customers.

With another tough year behind us, South Africans are looking to our country’s brighter skies and warmer days with excitement and anticipation. This year, MTN is making data even more affordable and accessible to all its customers. The international rate reduction forms part of MTN’s bid to offer all customers affordable solutions and premium connectivity, even whilst roaming.

“For customers who spend a lot of time on their phones whist travelling, international roaming service is essential. The process of having to buy a new SIM card for each new country and to communicate a new phone number to friends, family, and colleagues can become tedious, especially for frequent travelers”, says Mapula Bodibe, Chief Consumer Officer at MTN South Africa.

“With the complex pricing structures attached to international roaming services, customers find it difficult to estimate the amount of data one will use when travelling. We therefore have reduced our roaming data rate to make business and leisure travel more pleasurable, and affordable, for our customers”.

“Despite current limitations on some travel outside of South Africa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we want those still able to travel to benefit from this saving, with immediate effect,” concludes Bodibe.

The MTN international data roaming is available in 72 countries and will give customers access to 154 partner networks across the globe. Customers can check if roaming service is activated on USSD *135#, usage can only be monitored when having an active Hello World Data Bundle on USSD *136#. TopUp customers will have to recharge to use the roaming services as they cannot use inclusive value.

In-country roaming partners and rates comparison can be found at https://www.mtn.co.za/Pages/InternationalRoaming.aspx