Huawei’s latest nova shines bright

The Huawei nova 9, the brand’s flagship smartphone for a younger generation, is out now in South Africa. The device packs several improvements on its predecessor, with the most important updates coming to its camera system and software for vloggers.

On the hardware side, it comes standard with a powerful 50MP ultra-vision camera, which is complemented by an ultra-wide angle camera, a macro camera and a depth camera. These lenses work in-tendem to take sharp, high-quality images, whether one is shooting portraits, panoramas or close-ups. Its high light sensitivity allows them to capture 40% more light compared to the previous generation, which means images will appear more detailed in low-light environments.

The device also stands out for its vlogging-adapted software. It features a 32MP front camera, which, like the rear camera, supports 4K video and an AI image stabiliser. This means users can capture high-definition footage of themselves as they talk to their audiences.

Thanks to continuous front and rear recording, users can also switch between the front and rear cameras easily, allowing them to fluidly capture their story in a single video file. And with dual-view video recording, you can show your live reaction to events, simultaneously using both the front and rear cameras with no editing required.

The nova 9 comes with a curved display that can show over 1 billion vibrant colours, as well as a powerful processor, excellent battery life, and support for blazing-fast charging speeds. The screen’s refresh rate is an impressive 120Hz, while its touch sampling rate is a brilliantly responsive 300Hz.

The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G, and Huawei’s AI technology, which intelligently prioritises tasks and optimises performance for a better experience, especially for gamers.



For more information on the Huawei Nova 9, visit https://consumer.huawei.com/za/phones/nova9/