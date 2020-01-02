Featured
MTN raises R14bn in “fire sale”
MTN has revealed that it has sold off assets worth R14-billion in the past year. The sales are positioned as part of an Asset Realisation Programme (ARP) announced in March 2019. It is intended to simplify the MTN portfolio, reduce debt and risk, and improve returns.
In May last year, it announced that it had sold its stakes in investment fund Amadeus and travel platform Travelstart to HarbourVest, a global private equity firm, for R1,2-billion. In June, it announced in its interim results to June 2019, it sold a shareholder loan in ATC Ghana to American Tower Corporation for R900-million.
It reported at the time that its tower businesses included 49% holdings in both ATC Ghana and ATC Uganda. During the first half of the year, it “saw a strong contribution from both of R58-million in June 2019”.
Now, says MTN, it has concluded an agreement to dispose of its 49% equity holdings in the Ghana and Uganda Tower Company investments to a subsidiary of American Tower Company for $523 million, or approximately R7.3-billion. The deal is expected to close by the end of March 2020.
MTN also confirmed today that MTN Nigeria has completed the redemption of preference shares, with MTN Group receiving US$315 million ( around R4,4 billion) in December 2019.
“Following the completion of these transactions, MTN will have realised proceeds of approximately R14-billion within the first 12 months of this programme,” said group president and CEO Rob Shuter. “Realising proceeds from simplifying the group remains a major strategic objective and we expect further progress in this program in 2020.”
MTN’s market capitalisation, as of 2 January 2020, stood at R157,77-billion. The scale of the asset sale, representing close to 10% of market cap, suggest an urgency in addressing issues facing MTN during the first half of 2019, such as slowing growth in South Africa in the first six months of 2019, when MTN SA posted 3.3% growth, In Nigeria, the initially successful listing of e-commerce platform Jumia on the New York Stock Exchange hit a brick wall. Trumpeted as Africa’s first unicorn after it achieved an initial market cap of more than $1-billion, the share price quickly wavered when it was revealed that the company – % owned by MTN – had built up losses of more than $1-billion since 2012.
At the time of listing, MTN had stated its intention to reduce its stake in Jumia. However, it is likely that the slump in the share price, which crashed from above $40 to a low of $5, and currently trading at below $7, has put that particular windfall on hold.
CES: Hyundai debuts Personal Air Vehicle
If you’ve never heard of a PAV or UAM, but want to ride the wave of the future, head over to the Hyundai demo at CES in Las Vegas this weekend
PAV and PVB are not your everyday acronyms in the tech space, but Hyundai Motor hopes to change this.
At a press event preceding CES 2020 in Las Vegas on Sunday, it will present its “human-centred future mobility vision” and its vision for cities of the future. It will unveil its first concept Personal Air Vehicle (PAV) as part of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) landscape. The company believes the use of airspace is expected to alleviate road congestion and give back quality time to city commuters.
Hyundai’s vision extends to the Purpose Built Vehicle (PBV), a highly customisable concept with autonomous driving, which allows for the vehicle to be more than just a means of transportation.
Hyundai’s vision is that these two “smart mobility” devices will come together at the Hub, a take-off/Landing point for PAVs and arrival/departure point for PBVs. It will be located throughout cities in the future and will also be used as community spaces.
Hyundai sold more than 4.5 million vehicles globally in 2018 and says it is enhancing its product line-up with vehicles that are helping to build solutions for a more sustainable future, such as NEXO, the world’s first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV.
Hyundai Motor’s smart mobility solutions, including the PAV, PBV, and the Hub, will be showcased at Hyundai’s CES press event to be held at 3pm on 6 January at Mandalay Bay South Convention Center 2F, Oceanside B.
CES: BlackBerry back with transport security solutions
BlackBerry, the one-time mobile phone leader that has morphed into an enterprise security software and services company, will showcase next-generation security and transportation solutions at CES 2020. The company’s presence at this year’s conference will centre on industry-leading AI-driven security innovations, and the role disruptive technologies play in the evolution of smart auto and transportation.
2019 was a landmark year for BlackBerry, with the integration of BlackBerry Cylance and the launch of BlackBerry Intelligent Security and BlackBerry Labs. Powered with advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, BlackBerry is building these technologies into its full suite of products for the Internet of Things, providing companies and users across the globe with intelligent security solutions.
BlackBerry is inviting visitors to CES to stop by the North Hall, Booth #7515, for an up-close look at the latest innovations born from BlackBerry Labs, as well as partnerships with industry leaders like AWS, and automotive brands like Jaguar Land Rover, Renovo and Damon Motorcycles.
Visitors can also see how BlackBerry is establishing itself as the premier foundational software platform of the next-generation car, and hear from BlackBerry subject matter experts on topics like “Car Meets Cloud – Innovation in Launching a Premium Brand EV”.
In the opening keynote of the Consumer Telematics Show at CES, Kaivan Karimi, senior vice president and co-head of BlackBerry QNX, will talk about expanding the EV boundaries and designing a holistic user experience, AI, Machine Learning and Cloud Technology, and how strategic partnerships are necessary to launching a premium EV.