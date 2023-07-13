Fear the Index!

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Binge Season 1 of the Sky Original psychological thriller, ‘The Fear Index’, on Showmax from today.

Multiple Teen Choice and MTV Movie Award nominee Josh Hartnett (Wrath of Man, Pearl Harbour) stars as Dr Alex Hoffman, a tech genius who faces the worst 24 hours of his life when he finds himself at the centre of a plot to destroy the world’s financial markets in the Sky Original psychological thriller The Fear Index.

Based on the bestselling novel by Robert Harris, about the 2010 Flash Crash, the four-part miniseries also stars Senegalese actress Aïssa Maïga (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, The African Doctor), Arsher Ali (Avenue Five, Four Lions), and Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie, Avenue Five).

The Guardian says, “It’s solid, satisfying stuff… given a remarkable lift by Hartnett, who invests Hoffman with a palpable, credible and increasingly corrosive fearfulness from the off,” adding, “Fear of losing your mind, fear of the unknown, fear of the robots taking over our lives, fear of failure and of danger and humanity’s fearsomely predictable responses to it all entwine nicely, somewhere around the viewers’ throats.”

The story revolves around Hoffman, a hedge fund manager, developing a new financial technology that can predict the stock market. However, when the technology is hacked, Hoffman finds himself in a race against time to stop a terrorist attack.

Hartnett is excellent as Dr. Alex Hoffman, a complex and conflicted character. He brings a lot of depth and nuance to the role, and he is able to convey Hoffman’s fear, paranoia, and determination.

The Fear Index explores the potential dangers of new financial technologies. It raises questions about the ethics of using technology to predict the stock market, and the potential for such technology to be used for malicious purposes It is a tightly-paced thriller with plenty of twists and turns. There is always a sense of danger, and the viewer is kept guessing until the very end.

The series is set in London and Geneva, which provides a visually stunning backdrop for the story.

Season 1 comprises 8 episodes, all available to steam on Showmax now. The series has been renewed for a second season.