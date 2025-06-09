Movies drive destination tourism

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

South Africa has become a global filming hotspot, drawing high-profile productions that contribute to job creation, infrastructure development, and tourism.

This was a key point of discussion at the 7th annual International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA), held last week at Hotel Sky in Sandton. During the festival, industry leaders explored the impact of film in driving destination tourism.

“The ITFFA honours all video content related to the travel and tourism industries, including TV ads, promotional films, video content, campaigns, blogs and vlogs, documentaries, reports and magazine programmes,” said festival director and co-founder James Byrne.

“All film and video products that are related to the promotion of tourism destinations, products, or services are eligible to be entered into the film festival awards, and will be screened during the conference itself, the only one of its kind on the continent.”

Byrne has overseen the event’s growth alongside co-founder Caroline Ungersbock, drawing on their combined experience in the entertainment and hospitality sectors. Under their leadership, ITFFA has received more than 4,000 film entries from 94 countries, establishing itself as a platform for tourism-focused video content across multiple formats.

“Our vision for the festival extends beyond simply recognising exceptional content,” said Byrne. “We are also dedicated to empowering young African creatives by providing them with access to tangible work opportunities and the ability to earn real-time income from their work.”

The annual Young Creatives Student Challenge runs alongside ITFFA, providing film students with mentorship and practical training in content creation using smartphones. The programme focuses on developing professional tourism content that can be monetised.

This year, five teams participated in a content production project across inner-city Johannesburg. Each team comprised of two students from the University of Johannesburg and the University of the Witwatersrand.

Students filmed in areas including Maboneng, Newtown, Ponte, and Braamfontein. They were supported by Nikon, Panavision, Jozi My Jozi, and The Bannister Hotel. The winning team received a R10,000 cash prize to support their careers in content creation.

A passion for connecting people, creating engaging experiences, and promoting Africa’s rich cultural heritage lies at the heart of ITFFA’s mission. The founding partners have a firm belief in the power of film and tourism to drive economic growth, create jobs, and change the global narrative surrounding Africa.

ITFFA aims to foster the growth of the African audio-visual industry and connect it with the global creative community. For 2025 and beyond, ITFFA’s objective is to further highlight the relationship between film and tourism, aiming to make associated economic benefits widely available while supporting young African creatives in building sustainable careers.

“With our unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the celebration of exceptional content, the team is poised to lead ITFFA to new heights and shape the future of the tourism and travel industry,” said Byrne. “We invite everyone in the industry to join us for the ride.”