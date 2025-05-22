‘Mission: Impossible’ reaches explosive end

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In The Final Reckoning, Ethan Hunt is drawn into a high-stakes race across continents, where buried secrets and shifting loyalties threaten everything he’s fought to protect.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning brings the wildly popular series to a final showdown – and a final cliffhanger, of course.

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in the eighth and final instalment of the franchise. This time, Hunt must confront the consequences of decades of covert operations, as a global threat emerges that pushes the IMF team beyond their limits.

The action spy movie is screening in Ster-Kinekor IMAX cinemas and Nu Metro theatres from today (23 May 2025). The story follows high-stakes espionage and intense action across multiple continents as Hunt faces enemies from the past and decisions that could alter the future.

Without spoilers, The Final Reckoning builds on the events of Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), continuing its exploration of digital warfare, shifting allegiances, and the personal toll of life in the shadows. The narrative spans locations from the UK to Malta, South Africa, and Norway, maintaining the franchise’s hallmark of globe-trotting spectacle.

The film balances tightly choreographed action sequences with deeper character moments, as Ethan Hunt’s loyalty, sacrifice, and legacy come under the spotlight. The film marks the culmination of storylines developed over nearly three decades since the franchise’s debut in 1996.

The film sees the return of key cast members including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett. Christopher McQuarrie directs the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Erik Jendresen. Composer Lorne Balfe, who scored previous entries, was initially attached but later replaced by Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey.

With an estimated production budget of $300–400 million, The Final Reckoning stands as one of the most expensive films ever made. The film’s scale, budget, and star power make it a major cinematic event, bringing the long-running franchise to a close with critical acclaim.