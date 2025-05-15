Death returns in ‘Final Destination’ sequel

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Bloodlines, a 1968 disaster sets off a deadly chain of events that threatens a family with gruesome and seemingly inescapable deaths.

In Final Destination Bloodlines, a college student discovers her family is being hunted by Death after her grandmother averted a disaster in 1968, disrupting the natural order. The horror movie is a direct sequel to The Final Destination (2009).

Final Destination Bloodlines, the sixth installment in the franchise, is screening in Ster-Kinekor Imax cinemas from today (16 May 2025).

In the movie, Iris Campbell attends the opening of the Skyview Restaurant Tower in 1968 and foresees a catastrophic collapse caused by a gas heater explosion that shatters the glass floor. She warns the guests, preventing the disaster but disrupting Death’s plan.

Decades later, her granddaughter Stefani Reyes, a college student, begins suffering from haunting nightmares that echo Iris’ premonitions. As Stefani reconnects with her estranged family, she discovers that Death is now targeting her relatives, determined to claim those whose lives should never have existed.

Determined to uncover the truth, Stefani discovers Iris’ collection of cryptic notes that detail how she evaded Death’s grasp for decades. As more family members fall victim to bizarre and gruesome accidents, Stefani races against time to decipher the clues and prevent further deaths.

With each passing day, the deaths grow more violent and unpredictable, forcing Stefani to confront the chilling reality that Death’s plan is relentless and inescapable. Her only hope lies in piecing together her grandmother’s cryptic notes before it’s too late. Along the way, she encounters William Bludworth (Tony Todd), a recurring character in the franchise, whose knowledge of Death’s design may hold the key to surviving.

Kaitlyn Santa Juana stars as Stefani Reyes, with Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd in supporting roles. The film is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, with a screenplay by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, based on a story developed with Jon Watts.